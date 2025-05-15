Abortion law forces doctors to keep pregnant brain dead woman alive "This decision should've been left to us," said the mother of a woman who is pregnant and has been brain dead for over 90 consecutive days.

Georgia's Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," was passed by state lawmakers mostly on party lines in 2019 and signed by Governor Brian Kemp, in most instances banning abortions after six weeks. It officially went into effect in July 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which led to similar laws passed in other states nationwide amid a backlash from pro-abortion advocates.Adriana Smith, 30, a mother and registered nurse from Atlanta, was almost nine weeks pregnant in early February when it was discovered that she had blood clots in her brain, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta.Around that time, Smith reportedly began experiencing intense headaches. After attempting to seek treatment at a local hospital, she was soon released and provided medication. According to her mother, April Newkirk, Smith sought treatment at Northside Hospital but was released after being given medication."They gave her some medication, but they didn't do any tests. No CT scan," April Newkirk, Smith's mother, told 11Alive. "If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented.""They asked me if I would agree to a procedure to relieve the pressure, and I said yes," Newkirk said. "Then they called me back and said they couldn't do it."Doctors are supposedly waiting until the fetus is at 32 weeks gestation, which is months from now, as Smith is currently 21 weeks pregnant. Doctors have reportedly told her family that under Georgia's heartbeat law, they are legally required to maintain life support until the fetus reaches viability.Newkirk told WXIA-TV that the decision has caused trauma for their family—both in terms of Smith's condition and the baby's health. Doctors have her that the baby, a male, has an unknown amount of fluid on the brain."She's pregnant with my grandson," Newkirk said. "But he may be blind, may not be able to walk, may not survive once he's born.""This decision should've been left to us. Now we're left wondering what kind of life he'll have—and we're going to be the ones raising him."