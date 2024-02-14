Bragging rights: Volkanovski vs Topuria - Who wins and how?

Normally I would never pick anyone against Volk at FW, but I just had a premonition, we might see another vicious KO.
Fighters over 35 and under middleweight have title fight record of something like 2-26, Volk is just coming off a vicious KO, he has been rumored to be drinking etc. Not to mention Topuria is an undefeated beast himself.
I really hope Volk pulls it off, but this is the first time i am actually worried for him at FW
Ah was just referring the the comments about drinking during the Islam camp. I really hope he didn't drink this camp and comes in 100 percentRumoured to be drinking this camp? Is there a source? Or are you referring to his comments about the lead up to Islam 2