Media Bragging Rights - Strickland vs Hernandez - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Sean Strickland by KO / TKO

    Votes: 4 16.0%

  • Sean Strickland by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sean Strickland by Decision

    Votes: 11 44.0%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Anthony Hernandez by KO / TKO

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Anthony Hernandez by Submission

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Anthony Hernandez by Decision

    Votes: 7 28.0%
  • Total voters
    25
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
21,875
Reaction score
86,649
Last edited:
Strickland by decision or tko, Stricklands takedown defense is too good, for any who isnt Khamzat
 
Going with Sean via decision. But I wouldn't be surprised if Fluffy took it either.

I think Sean has the TDD, movement, and cardio to keep it mostly standing, and probably outpoint him on the feet.
 
Sean by decision. Fluffy's defense is too bad, although his 1-2 is solid.
Fluffy lands takedowns and does some damage there, but Sean will win it standing, especially in round 4 and 5.
If Fluffy lands his takedowns early and early in the round, he has it in the bag though.
 
both guys have great cardio. I really cant pick. Both fighters have surprised me when i didnt think they would win and they do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
917
Kwic
Kwic
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Bragging Rights: Gaethje vs Pimblett - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
984
UFC666
UFC666
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Oliveira vs Gamrot - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Bobble Head
Bobble Head
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
News Bragging Rights: Della Maddalena vs Makachev - Who wins and how?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
sdpdude9
sdpdude9
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 - Who wins and how?
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
3K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,692
Messages
58,454,447
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top