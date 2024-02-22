Bragging rights: Rodriguez vs Ortega 2 - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Yair Rodriguez by KO / TKO

    Votes: 11 47.8%

  • Yair Rodriguez by Submission

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • Yair Rodriguez by Decision

    Votes: 5 21.7%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brian Ortega by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brian Ortega by Submission

    Votes: 5 21.7%

  • Brian Ortega by Decision

    Votes: 1 4.3%
  • Total voters
    23
  • This poll will close: .
Predict the co-main event for bragging rights! :D Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before it the poll closes!

Also this is a rare 5 round co-main by the way.

 
yair dec
 
I like Yair by decision. I feel he will be able to keep the fight standing since Ortega doesn't have the strongest takedowns and furthermore doesn't seem to go for takedowns too often and will be able to impose his range. The first time they fougnt, it didn't last long, but Yair was doing quite well. I think he'll finish what he started. I hope I'm wrong though and we get to see Ortega's ground game -- I love watching that dude on the ground. Yair and he could get into some dope scrambles potentially.
 
Yair by KO/TKO early.

Ortega is semi-washed and was getting pieced up for 4 minutes in the first fight before he got a takedown he did nothing with.

The way to beat Yair is to be able to change the ranges dynamically while threatening with takedowns and punches.

Ortega has never had great takedown and his chin is probably already semi-cracked at this point. His best bet is to somehow get Yair to gas (maybe Yair hurts him and goes crazy and he survives) and then sub him later.

But I see him getting laid out early.
 
svmr_db said:
Predict the co-main event for bragging rights! :D Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before it the poll closes!

Ortega is pretty tough, don't see him getting KO'd, but Yair is dynamic so maybe.

After watching Rodriguez get tired and quit to Volk, it wouldn't surprise me if Ortega gets him down in the mid-late rounds and finishes Yair.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Yair by KO/TKO early.

Ortega is semi-washed and was getting pieced up for 4 minutes in the first fight before he got a takedown he did nothing with.

The way to beat Yair is to be able to change the ranges dynamically while threatening with takedowns and punches.

Ortega has never had great takedown and his chin is probably already semi-cracked at this point. His best bet is to somehow get Yair to gas (maybe Yair hurts him and goes crazy and he survives) and then sub him later.

But I see him getting laid out early.
lol at knocking out Ortega
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
lol at knocking out Ortega
Yair hurt him twice standing in the first 4 minutes of their fight.

Ortega has a chin that he’s been relying on like a FW Tony Ferguson - eventually that shit is getting cracked.

Dude has basically been hurt or rocked in every single fight except for Edgar and TKZ, plus the legendary Max and Volk beat downs were lifetimes of damage rolled into single fights.

There is a finite limit on damage you can take, no matter how tough you are or willpower you have.
 
