Bragging rights: Rodriguez vs Ortega 2 - Who wins and how?

I like Yair by decision. I feel he will be able to keep the fight standing since Ortega doesn't have the strongest takedowns and furthermore doesn't seem to go for takedowns too often and will be able to impose his range. The first time they fougnt, it didn't last long, but Yair was doing quite well. I think he'll finish what he started. I hope I'm wrong though and we get to see Ortega's ground game -- I love watching that dude on the ground. Yair and he could get into some dope scrambles potentially.
Ortega is semi-washed and was getting pieced up for 4 minutes in the first fight before he got a takedown he did nothing with.
The way to beat Yair is to be able to change the ranges dynamically while threatening with takedowns and punches.
Ortega has never had great takedown and his chin is probably already semi-cracked at this point. His best bet is to somehow get Yair to gas (maybe Yair hurts him and goes crazy and he survives) and then sub him later.
