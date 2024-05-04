Bragging rights: Pantoja vs Erceg - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Alexandre Pantoja by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alexandre Pantoja by Submission

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Alexandre Pantoja by Decision

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Steve Erceg by KO / TKO

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Steve Erceg by Submission

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Steve Erceg by Decision

    Votes: 1 9.1%
  • Total voters
    11
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
14,589
Reaction score
53,947
Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before it the poll closes!



 
Most likely Pantoja Erceg is an unknown commodity I would not be disappointed to be wrong
 
I haven't seen enough from Erceg to be able to make an educated prediction to be honest.

As a fellow Aussie, I'd love to be surprised but I lean towards Pantoja just being too much for Erceg at this point in his career.
 
From what I have seen of each guy, which is WAY less than normal for a title fight:

Pantojas striking looks really sloppy to me. He is clearly tough and durable, hard to put away and must have solid cardio to keep winning fights that are competitive and seem to invovle him having to persevere thru taking some damage.

Erceg seems to be pretty technically clean and efficient.
But with only 3 UFC fights it is hard to really judge his durability and level of competition. He is somehow getting a title shot off of 3 fights culminating in beating #8 Schnell in the Apex.
That is impressively underwhelming.


I'm going to pick Erceg.
I will probably be wrong.
I definitely wouldnt put money on it.

I just don't see Pantoja continuing to be successful for long with a game that looks so sloppy to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Allen vs Curtis 2 - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
jko1355
jko1355
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Blanchfield vs Fiorot - Who wins and how?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Volkanovski vs Topuria - Who wins and how?
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
4K
Doughie99
Doughie99
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Poirier vs Saint Denis - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Davidjacksonjones
Davidjacksonjones
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Rodriguez vs Ortega 2 - Who wins and how?
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
dildos
dildos

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,510
Messages
55,496,562
Members
174,792
Latest member
Presence

Share this page

Back
Top