Bragging rights: Pantoja vs Erceg - Who wins and how?

From what I have seen of each guy, which is WAY less than normal for a title fight:



Pantojas striking looks really sloppy to me. He is clearly tough and durable, hard to put away and must have solid cardio to keep winning fights that are competitive and seem to invovle him having to persevere thru taking some damage.



Erceg seems to be pretty technically clean and efficient.

But with only 3 UFC fights it is hard to really judge his durability and level of competition. He is somehow getting a title shot off of 3 fights culminating in beating #8 Schnell in the Apex.

That is impressively underwhelming.





I'm going to pick Erceg.

I will probably be wrong.

I definitely wouldnt put money on it.



I just don't see Pantoja continuing to be successful for long with a game that looks so sloppy to me.