Gamer2k4 said: Ortega by submission. People forget how good he is because of his recent 2-3 run with losses due to injury, Volkanovski, and Holloway. But he avenged the first loss, and EVERYONE loses to the other two. Click to expand...

This is what I'm thinking. People are a little too high on Lopes simply because he's active and exciting but this is a massive step up for him.Also I think on short notice like this is it's more likely Ortega catches a submission than gets KO'd. Diego hasn't had time to prep his submission defence like he'd need to for this kind of step up in grappling abilities while Ortega has struck with better strikers than this before.