Media Bragging Rights: Ortega vs Lopes - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Brian Ortega by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brian Ortega by Submission

    Votes: 7 23.3%

  • Brian Ortega by Decision

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Draw, No Contest or Either Fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Diego Lopes by KO / TKO

    Votes: 14 46.7%

  • Diego Lopes by Submission

    Votes: 1 3.3%

  • Diego Lopes by Decision

    Votes: 6 20.0%
Ortega by submission. People forget how good he is because of his recent 2-3 run with losses due to injury, Volkanovski, and Holloway. But he avenged the first loss, and EVERYONE loses to the other two.
 
I hope Ortega breaks his personal best striking record by punching Lopes' face in a few hundred times. Something about his face and his Adolf Hitler/Mullet hybrid haircut pisses me off.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
Ortega by submission. People forget how good he is because of his recent 2-3 run with losses due to injury, Volkanovski, and Holloway. But he avenged the first loss, and EVERYONE loses to the other two.
This is what I'm thinking. People are a little too high on Lopes simply because he's active and exciting but this is a massive step up for him.

Also I think on short notice like this is it's more likely Ortega catches a submission than gets KO'd. Diego hasn't had time to prep his submission defence like he'd need to for this kind of step up in grappling abilities while Ortega has struck with better strikers than this before.
 
Hmm I previously picked Lopes but this late-notice move of the fight to 155 by Ortega might complicate things - we saw how that worked out for Fatstelum
 
That clown has had his ranking artificially high for WAY too long. Now he didn’t even try to make weight. But they didn’t tell Lopes’ team until a few hours out that he was 151, and wasn’t going any lower.

Accept a CW fight which is unbelievably advantageous for Ortega. Or cancel the fight.

Props to Lopes. I don’t care how. I just want him to win.
 
Lopes power will be too much. Yusuff's chin was able to withstand Mike Davis best shots as well as Barboza's patented spinning-wheel-kick, while Lopes made his chin look like paper mache.

Maybe with the fight being at 155 will help Ortegas chin, which Yair of all people cracked with punches, but a bad weight-cut likely doesn't help.

After this people will yearn for Lopes vs Volk on the same card as Ilia/Max.
 
Voted for Ortega via sub. Probably late in the fight after getting his ass kicked if he does get it.

Won't be suprised if Lopes manages to crack that chin early, though
 
Lopes has a lot of potential, but Ortega has too much experience. I think he catches Lopes late with a submission.
 
