Ortega by submission. People forget how good he is because of his recent 2-3 run with losses due to injury, Volkanovski, and Holloway. But he avenged the first loss, and EVERYONE loses to the other two.
This is what I'm thinking. People are a little too high on Lopes simply because he's active and exciting but this is a massive step up for him.
Also I think on short notice like this is it's more likely Ortega catches a submission than gets KO'd. Diego hasn't had time to prep his submission defence like he'd need to for this kind of step up in grappling abilities while Ortega has struck with better strikers than this before.
That clown has had his ranking artificially high for WAY too long. Now he didn’t even try to make weight. But they didn’t tell Lopes’ team until a few hours out that he was 151, and wasn’t going any lower.
Accept a CW fight which is unbelievably advantageous for Ortega. Or cancel the fight.
Props to Lopes. I don’t care how. I just want him to win.