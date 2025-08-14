svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 20,132
- Reaction score
- 79,564
Predict the main event for bragging rights! Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!
Recent editions of Bragging Rights:
Whittaker vs de Ridder: 10.8% correctly picked
Reinier de Ridder by Decision
Holloway vs Poirier 3: 19.5% correctly picked
Max Holloway by Decision
Topuria vs Oliveira: 66.4% correctly picked
Ilia Topuria by KO / TKO
Usman vs Buckley: 23.6% correctly picked
Kamaru Usman by Decision
Recent editions of Bragging Rights:
Whittaker vs de Ridder: 10.8% correctly picked
Reinier de Ridder by Decision
Holloway vs Poirier 3: 19.5% correctly picked
Max Holloway by Decision
Topuria vs Oliveira: 66.4% correctly picked
Ilia Topuria by KO / TKO
Usman vs Buckley: 23.6% correctly picked
Kamaru Usman by Decision