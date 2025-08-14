  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Bragging Rights: Du Plessis vs Chimaev - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  Dricus Du Plessis by KO / TKO

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  Dricus Du Plessis by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Dricus Du Plessis by Decision

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Khamzat Chimaev by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Khamzat Chimaev by Submission

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  Khamzat Chimaev by Decision

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
20,132
Reaction score
79,564
Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!

ddpkc.jpg



Recent editions of Bragging Rights:

Whittaker vs de Ridder: 10.8% correctly picked
Reinier de Ridder by Decision

Holloway vs Poirier 3: 19.5% correctly picked
Max Holloway by Decision

Topuria vs Oliveira: 66.4% correctly picked
Ilia Topuria by KO / TKO

Usman vs Buckley: 23.6% correctly picked
Kamaru Usman by Decision
 
Chimaev by decision. Yes, I know, I know. The gambler inside my head has a hunch.
 
