It's going to be Israel scoring the KO with one of his pull back hooks off the counter, he does it well off both sides too and can drop/KO you with the right or left hand.



Watch DDP's fights vs Rob and Strickland and look how much he dips his head side to side when he's marching in with his awkward blitzes. I've been saying since day 1 that this is a terrible matchup for DDP.



Going with Izzy TKO round 2.