Most likely outcome I see is Islam by sub.



Specifically D'Arce, anaconda or something from that front headlock position, which I could see occurring in a scramble off a sprawl.



Jack has shown he has been willing to risk dangerous positions during scrambles as part of his "just stand up" approach to anti grappling. He has gotten away with it but I don't see that working well vs Islam (and maybe his team has prepared for this which is a tall task to rewrite the code from ground up in one camp)



If he can avoid get his neck snatched up I think it becomes a 50/50 fight. Jack claims his ground game will shock people, fans say his improvement from fight to fight is among the best, he is gonna need it.



I would love to see JDM pull out a TKO or even a decision. I think he is a very very fun fighter to watch. I also think that JDM winning is the most likely path to Islam vs Ilia, so my desire to see that fight could be clouding my judgement





Jack is the one who "has to be perfect for 25 minutes" and as a rule of thumb I tend to think that is a tough task against elite competition.