Bragging Rights: Della Maddalena vs Makachev - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

svmr_db

svmr_db

Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!





Recent editions of Bragging Rights:

Oliveira vs Gamrot: 35% correctly picked
Charles Oliveira by Submission

Ankalaev vs Pereira 2: 39.4% correctly picked
Alex Pereira by KO / TKO

Du Plessis vs Chimaev: 4.4% correctly picked
Khamzat Chimaev by Decision
 
Such a tough one for me, I can really see it either way. I don’t think it will end up being all that close though, one guy is going to impose his will. I think it will be pretty clear which one that is relatively early.

I’ve gone back and forth but lately leaned ever so slightly towards JDM by TKO. So I’ll go with that…. For now.
 
1037618-44959405.png

Islam is taking a nap 🐈 Take it from me 🐈 My TAP is always correct :D 🐈
images
 
Jack by KO or Islam by Sub... The longer the fight goes the better for Jack
 
Tough to pick. It's hard to picture anyone of them getting finished at this point in time, so that's why I'm leaning towards a decision.

Maybe I'll go with Islam then, but I'm not very confident in that, lol. But that will be the pick.
 
Most likely outcome I see is Islam by sub.

Specifically D'Arce, anaconda or something from that front headlock position, which I could see occurring in a scramble off a sprawl.

Jack has shown he has been willing to risk dangerous positions during scrambles as part of his "just stand up" approach to anti grappling. He has gotten away with it but I don't see that working well vs Islam (and maybe his team has prepared for this which is a tall task to rewrite the code from ground up in one camp)

If he can avoid get his neck snatched up I think it becomes a 50/50 fight. Jack claims his ground game will shock people, fans say his improvement from fight to fight is among the best, he is gonna need it.

I would love to see JDM pull out a TKO or even a decision. I think he is a very very fun fighter to watch. I also think that JDM winning is the most likely path to Islam vs Ilia, so my desire to see that fight could be clouding my judgement


Jack is the one who "has to be perfect for 25 minutes" and as a rule of thumb I tend to think that is a tough task against elite competition.
 
Islam can very easily grind a nasty frustrating decision or sub in maybe last 7 minutes (do the math) of regulation.

Would love to see JDM keep the jab in the the challengers face, pivot off and use kicks/knees when his opponent is out of position.

Either way, for Mixed Martial Arts fans (subtle enough?), this should be great!
 
Islam by submission. JDM has to play it perfect and I just don’t see it coming. My second choice would be Islam by decision/ TKO.
 
For me it's either JDM by KO/TKO or Makachev by submission/decision

I don't see a way JDM gets ahead on the scorecards (unless he nearly rips Makachev's head at the first rnd and that affects his performance/Makachev is injured lol), so the only way i see him winning is by KO.
Makachev will probably wrestle heavy JDM, giving a lot of opportunities for a submission. If it doesn't happen, i also don't see him getting a KO, so those are the two possible ways Islam wins.
 
