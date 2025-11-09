Bragging rights: Brady v Morales. Who wins and how?

Southpoor97
Very interesting clash of styles. Who wins and how?
Morales. the key stat is comprable back strength. The difference is Brady has the turtle back muscle which is more slow twitch and Morales has the V shape which allows for fast twitch striking.
Brady will get takedowns but Morales will pop back up to his feet before Brady can stabalize position. And with the speed advantage Morales will piece up Brady get the TKO.
Morales wins w ease, and people will be stunned.
I'm picking Brady, but nobody will be stunned if Morales lights Brady up standing and gets a TKO. That's by far his most likely path to victory. People won't even be stunned if he's able to get up when taken down. I don't see it happening because I think Brady has elite top control and Morales is unproven in terms of his getup game (especially vs a top tier grappler) but just because it's an unknown doesn't mean it will be some shocking thing if it turns out to be really good.
Morales is the future champ in this division.
He will win and make it look easy