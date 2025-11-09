Bragging rights: Brady v Morales. Who wins and how?

Brady's issues were cardio (had nasal surgery that seems to have fixed it) and a sometimes unwillingness to strike his way into grappling range which you have to be able to do at the highest level. He damn sure did it vs Leon.



Morales is a big, very athletic striker with good power and accuracy. We haven't seen his grappling tested by anyone close to Brady's level. (Burns obviously an elite bjj player but doesn't have the wrestling and didn't even get a chance to try to force grappling).



Can Morales stand back up when taken down? Can he do anything with Brady's suffocating top game? Or can he land something significant that hurts Brady at range before Brady gets ahold of him? And what does Morales own cardio look like if he's forced to defend off his back for long stretches?



In matchups like this, I'll always go with the proven grappler until I've seen the prospect have to deal with someone similar and they passed that test. Brady sub late 2nd/early 3rd.