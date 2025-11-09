Bragging rights: Brady v Morales. Who wins and how?

I'm picking Morales but Brady winning wouldn't shock me. Seems to have leveled up but, a win over Leon could just as easily be an indication of Leon's tendency to choke in fights, and then quickly pays for it.
Nate had him on skates in the 5th, after losing every preceding rd.
Hrs lucky Nates better at mocking guys and pointing than winning fights that go 5 rds.

He shot a takedown on Brady for no reason other than frustration and got tapped shortly afterwards, it was fucking hilarious tbh.


Hope Usman is game to welcome Shavkat back to the cage so we can see some other guys fight for gold at 170
That way, Brady and Garry aren't forced to into eliminating a fresh contender if they both win.
 
Brady's issues were cardio (had nasal surgery that seems to have fixed it) and a sometimes unwillingness to strike his way into grappling range which you have to be able to do at the highest level. He damn sure did it vs Leon.

Morales is a big, very athletic striker with good power and accuracy. We haven't seen his grappling tested by anyone close to Brady's level. (Burns obviously an elite bjj player but doesn't have the wrestling and didn't even get a chance to try to force grappling).

Can Morales stand back up when taken down? Can he do anything with Brady's suffocating top game? Or can he land something significant that hurts Brady at range before Brady gets ahold of him? And what does Morales own cardio look like if he's forced to defend off his back for long stretches?

In matchups like this, I'll always go with the proven grappler until I've seen the prospect have to deal with someone similar and they passed that test. Brady sub late 2nd/early 3rd.
 
Brady smothers him
 
Morales. the key stat is comprable back strength. The difference is Brady has the turtle back muscle which is more slow twitch and Morales has the V shape which allows for fast twitch striking.

Brady will get takedowns but Morales will pop back up to his feet before Brady can stabalize position. And with the speed advantage Morales will piece up Brady get the TKO.

Morales wins w ease, and people will be stunned.
 
This is Morales real TDD test. Old Burns might have taken down Morales, but people don't want to admit he took down Brady as well. Both guys won those fights. I think Morales pulls it off. But Belal was able to stuff Brady and Brady is atrocious on the feet. I think he's going to atleast make Leon look like he has terrible TDD.
 
Brady either smothers him or Morales pieces him up & finishes him.

I'm leaning towards Brady winning, but wouldn't be surprised at all if Morlaes finishes him.
 
I kind of hate these "clash of styles" matchups, can't lie. It's funny because MMA is my favorite combat sport and yet it's more interesting when it's NOT some super inverse matchup. Boxer vs kickboxer or wrestler vs BJJ is somehow more interesting than boxer vs BJJ and kickboxer vs wrestler.
 
Morales is the future champ in this division.
He will win and make it look easy
 
I think morales is the future at welterweight and that future is going to be soon. I think he runs through Brady. Pieces him up on the feet and knocks him out. Hes a physical specimen and the most athletic guy at 70. Hes like how gsp had so much more athletic ability than everyone else.
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
Morales. the key stat is comprable back strength. The difference is Brady has the turtle back muscle which is more slow twitch and Morales has the V shape which allows for fast twitch striking.

Brady will get takedowns but Morales will pop back up to his feet before Brady can stabalize position. And with the speed advantage Morales will piece up Brady get the TKO.

Morales wins w ease, and people will be stunned.
Click to expand...

I'm picking Brady, but nobody will be stunned if Morales lights Brady up standing and gets a TKO. That's by far his most likely path to victory. People won't even be stunned if he's able to get up when taken down. I don't see it happening because I think Brady has elite top control and Morales is unproven in terms of his getup game (especially vs a top tier grappler) but just because it's an unknown doesn't mean it will be some shocking thing if it turns out to be really good.
 
I got Morales by KO/TKO. I feel he's a grappler's worst nightmare.
 
Morales because it's his destiny to become the undefeated goat
 
mkess101 said:
I'm picking Brady, but nobody will be stunned if Morales lights Brady up standing and gets a TKO. That's by far his most likely path to victory. People won't even be stunned if he's able to get up when taken down. I don't see it happening because I think Brady has elite top control and Morales is unproven in terms of his getup game (especially vs a top tier grappler) but just because it's an unknown doesn't mean it will be some shocking thing if it turns out to be really good.
Click to expand...

Morales is too athletic, will belly down and spring to his feet instantly if Brady gets a takedown.

the stunning thing will be the level of domination that Morales shows in this fight.
 
legedema said:
Morales is the future champ in this division.
He will win and make it look easy
Click to expand...

You should place a large wager then considering he’s an underdog and you’re so confident…
 
