Movies Brad Pitt in Troy or Legends of the Fall - Which film did he look more handsome in? (The Finals)

Which film did he look more handsome in?

Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Out of these Brad Pitt films - Which 5 did he look the most handsome in?

Thelma & Louise Johnny Suede Cool World A River Runs Through It Kalifornia True Romance Interview With the Vampire Legends of the Fall Se7en 12 Monkeys Seven Years in Tibet Meet Joe Black Fight Club Friends Ocean's Eleven Troy Mr. and Mrs. Smith Babel World War Z
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Brad Pitt in Troy or Fight Club - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-brad-pitt-films-which-5-did-he-look-the-most-handsome-in.4271972/ Troy Fight Club Please vote, thank you.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Brad Pitt in Se7en or Legends of the Fall - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-brad-pitt-films-which-5-did-he-look-the-most-handsome-in.4271972/ Se7en Legends of the Fall
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Troy

bradpitt12.jpg


main-qimg-5a6b8d55aafa0eed37581886056ce5de


main-qimg-57a7dc792d6cb095186750cc684046d3


troy-brad-pitt-1373462105-view-0.jpg


image.gif


Legends of the Fall

MV5BNzgxNjMyNjk5Ml5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNDEyMjA0NQ@@._V1_.jpg


ca3e7657b24bfba217c3afa7d85802df.jpg


maxresdefault.jpg


9bd99c98162898ebb570f2ae4d7a70f1.jpg


64cd9a88b60d26e1031a3e20fdf11952b4482b5d.gif


Please vote, thank you.

@Brom Bones @Zer @Sunnyvale TP @Osculater @Koala @WarHawk @Tone C @jx820 @ChickenBrother @Adamant @Sirwastealot @Papachulu @Prologue @Lucas1980
@yamahacrasher @Thepaintbucket @Brofessor @TronSpecial @Sano @Streeter @Trill850 @b-hop @THEfightsAREfixed @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @steeldragon
@Fox by the Sea @ssBaldy @Slothbroth
 
