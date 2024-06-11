  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Brad Pitt in Troy or Fight Club - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Which film did he look more handsome in?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to this thread.

Troy
bradpitt12.jpg


main-qimg-5a6b8d55aafa0eed37581886056ce5de


main-qimg-57a7dc792d6cb095186750cc684046d3


troy-brad-pitt-1373462105-view-0.jpg


image.gif


Fight Club
Fight-club-brad-pitt-topless.jpg


brad-pitt-fight-club-red-jacket.jpg


image-6.png


2a7a15af7687702317e0d53be623e871.jpg


giphy.gif



Please vote, thank you.

Daddy Bear vibes in Troy.

Twink vibes in Flight Club.

🤔
 
