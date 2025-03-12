  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Brad Pitt acting performance in Se7en

Rate his performance.

I know people rail on Pitt for his acting in this film, especially the ending.

But I thought he was picture perfect both literally and figuratively.

He really played the young, hungry, perhaps immature and over ambitious/zealous detective to the tee.

I gave it about 9.



 
I thought his acting was good enough. Hard to be entirely believable when you are sharing the screen with both Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey while being in your late 20's, early 30's.
 
Good but if 10 is goat, let's call it an 8.

Seriously though, what's in the box man?
 
Oscar snubbed

Brad and Morgan didn't even win MTV Best Kiss
 
He did pretty well imo

It feels like people didn't start talking about this movie until 15 years after it's release
 
