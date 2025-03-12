Takes Two To Tango
I know people rail on Pitt for his acting in this film, especially the ending.
But I thought he was picture perfect both literally and figuratively.
He really played the young, hungry, perhaps immature and over ambitious/zealous detective to the tee.
I gave it about 9.
