BPC 157 and TB 500

I'm interested in this stuff, just got some and gonna give it a go to try and treat patella tendonitis. I'm going to post all relevant info here.

If you've had any experience please contribute!

Examine.com:

"BPC-157 is a peptide chain consisting of 15 amino acids. It is considered synthetic because this particular sequence does not exist in nature. It is derived from a protective protein found in the stomach.

Researchers have conducted numerous rodent studies on BPC-157 that show it has protective effects extending beyond the stomach and intestinal tract. BPC-157 has been shown to benefit ulcers in the stomach, intestinal damage such as fistulas and inflammatory disorders, bone and joint healing and growth rates, and organ damage. It also has some influences on the brain. Researchers have observed marked protective effects when BPC-157 is administired to rats alongside a research toxin or damaging surgical procedure.

More research is needed to clarify whether BPC-157 has multiple mechanisms of action, but current research suggests BPC-157 influences several growth factors usually involved in angiogenesis (the production of blood vessels) and other factors involved in regeneration following damage.

BPC-157 shows promise, but human studies are needed to demonstrate that these benefits extend beyond research animals.

The majority of studies on BPC-157 are done on rats given injections of the supplement. While BPC-157 is a stable peptide, peptides are a group of compounds that are normally poorly absorbed after oral supplementation, so researchers use injections in rodent studies instead. Furthermore, there is no human evidence for BPC-157 and the majority of the research has been conducted by a single research group. Due to its synthetic nature, there may be legal issues associated with the sale of this supplement in certain regions and it may be banned by some sport organizations."
 
I see you have taken the plunge, only good things to say about the stuff.

Let us know how you get on and I hope it does the trick.......
 
I'm quite curious about this as well, look forward to the updates
 
I did a course of 6 weeks of the stuff, it fixed my knee issue and left elbow tendonitis.

Other benefits extended to some sort of calming effect on stress related IBS.

All these issues seem to have vanished and it was about a year ago I stopped my course of BPC 157........

It really did work for me.
 
2 days in.

I've been dosing each knee twice per day with 300mg. A little more than some use but then I weigh 255lbs so there's more of me to dose. Subcutaneously, quite enjoying the injection part of it.
 
Pervert........
 
Might be that I've rested properly for the last 2 weeks, but I am not feeling any patella tendon pain. Stairs hold no fear. I have a football game on Sunday so we'll see how the damage/recovery is, that'll be the real test.
 
It's a bit soon to know if it is actually starting to fix the problems and not just mask them. I did not actually see a result on the issues that could stand up to stress on the joint until 4 week mark........

Just take it easy, you don't want any set backs.
 
You're right, thanks, but I have to play. I've been working at getting this team in the league for 4yrs and we're 2 games away, there's no one to really replace me this game. Will be strapped up tight.
 
You do what you have to do, just make it count..........
 
5 days in and I had a football game yesterday.

My knees feel better than they have for weeks if not months. I can feel the recent damage is healing, something that was not in anyway getting better before.

This is the first time in years that I have felt I could do a leg session the day after a grueling match/practice. I was up against a DE that was 300lbs and fast and my knees are good. Can't say the same about my battered and bruised arms but zero sacks so it was all worth it.

I was very worried that the damage/pain was cartilage based but this stuff is working well so it must be mainly tendonopathy.

I am taking ostarine at the same time, it is likely complimentary, BPC-157 increasing blood vessel formation and ostarine increasing the receptivity of the tendons and bone.
 
Good to hear your on your way to a full recovery.

Really glad you took the plunge, needless suffering is needless.
 
A week in and it's a 5 star review for healing patella tendonopathy.

Gonna finish the bottle and then see how the repair holds up.

Definitely will use again.
 
Have you tried TB500 before Phlog......
 
Lol.......what do you take me for a human pin cushion......

Not tried it yet........heard it's pretty good at fixing things that BPC157 does not.....the combo would be my go to if shit hit the fan.
 
Update.

I bought another 3 vials from another supplier and found a marked difference, ie 2 vials in and no discernable effect.

Maybe they had been jostled about as I have read it is very delicate.

Onwards and upwards.
 
I am looking into getting BPC 157 and maybe something else(Ostarine?) for a bad case of elbow tendinitis(2.5 months). Do you guys have any recommendations for the vendors(thoughts on 99sarms?)?

I prefer pill form.
 
I did 2 cycles of Ostarine and found it really helped with my elbow tendinitis. However IMO liquids are the way to go - pills are far more likely to be junk/something else. (Tastes like shit but that's life).
If you're UK based google "receptor chem" - they are a legit company near where I used to live (been on BBC news).
 
I plan on taking 250mcg of BPC157 and 10mg of Ostarine per day. Is that sufficient? Is there a point in taking BPC twice a day?
 
