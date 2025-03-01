For people not happy with this right wing power grab, even the midterms seem far away and protesting especially in blue states seems like preaching to the choir - but boycotting the companies complicit in this can be a direct action towards making this untenable for the oligarchs
I'm aiming to reduce my spending in general, then with the spending I do having the following priorities:
How are you redirecting your spending in light of 2025 politics?
I'm aiming to reduce my spending in general, then with the spending I do having the following priorities:
- Local small businesses - they're not the ones donating millions to politicians, they're locals working to get by, so that's a better way to spend
- Foreign businesses - allied foreign countries aren't the ones threatening to invade and annex Canada, so buying Korean, buying Canadian, buying Mexican, buying Japanese all has more appeal than buying American
- American medium/large businesses without overt political involvement - like if I shop at a chain grocery store, yes it's a big business but they're not making waves politically
- American megacorps and overtly involved companies - Tesla, Amazon, Paypal, etc - their owners have overtly used their wealth and power to towards putting and keeping Trump/Edolf in charge, avoid like the plague
How are you redirecting your spending in light of 2025 politics?