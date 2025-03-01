Local small businesses - they're not the ones donating millions to politicians, they're locals working to get by, so that's a better way to spend Foreign businesses - allied foreign countries aren't the ones threatening to invade and annex Canada, so buying Korean, buying Canadian, buying Mexican, buying Japanese all has more appeal than buying American American medium/large businesses without overt political involvement - like if I shop at a chain grocery store, yes it's a big business but they're not making waves politically American megacorps and overtly involved companies - Tesla, Amazon, Paypal, etc - their owners have overtly used their wealth and power to towards putting and keeping Trump/Edolf in charge, avoid like the plague

For people not happy with this right wing power grab, even the midterms seem far away and protesting especially in blue states seems like preaching to the choir - but boycotting the companies complicit in this can be a direct action towards making this untenable for the oligarchsI'm aiming to reduce my spending in general, then with the spending I do having the following priorities:Also, immigrant small businesses deserve extra attention - like thankfully in California we have lots of real Mexican restaurants and markets, definitely happy to take more of my business there. The Trump admin's definitely making things scarier and more difficult for them with these ICE raids so I'm definitely glad to take my money to the businesses they're runningHow are you redirecting your spending in light of 2025 politics?