Economy Boycott Strategy 2025

For people not happy with this right wing power grab, even the midterms seem far away and protesting especially in blue states seems like preaching to the choir - but boycotting the companies complicit in this can be a direct action towards making this untenable for the oligarchs

I'm aiming to reduce my spending in general, then with the spending I do having the following priorities:
  1. Local small businesses - they're not the ones donating millions to politicians, they're locals working to get by, so that's a better way to spend
  2. Foreign businesses - allied foreign countries aren't the ones threatening to invade and annex Canada, so buying Korean, buying Canadian, buying Mexican, buying Japanese all has more appeal than buying American
  3. American medium/large businesses without overt political involvement - like if I shop at a chain grocery store, yes it's a big business but they're not making waves politically
  4. American megacorps and overtly involved companies - Tesla, Amazon, Paypal, etc - their owners have overtly used their wealth and power to towards putting and keeping Trump/Edolf in charge, avoid like the plague
Also, immigrant small businesses deserve extra attention - like thankfully in California we have lots of real Mexican restaurants and markets, definitely happy to take more of my business there. The Trump admin's definitely making things scarier and more difficult for them with these ICE raids so I'm definitely glad to take my money to the businesses they're running

How are you redirecting your spending in light of 2025 politics?
 
Yes and post more on sherdog
 
Elon has no stake in PayPal now unless you mean another guy
 
This ain’t working. I remember people boycotted Starbucks for a like a week to give Israel the middle finger lol
 
filthybliss said:
This ain’t working. I remember people boycotted Starbucks for a like a week to give Israel the middle finger lol
Click to expand...
As a prog/liberal (but not a TikTok leftist) that Starbucks boycott was truly stupid asf, Starbucks had absolutely nothing to do with Israel. Not a single store in the country, no donating stuff to the IDF, nothing
 
Oh wow. Real revolutionary. I'm sure you won't openly discriminate on anybody in priority 1 if they have the slightest difference of opinion. Real freedom fighter man
 
Yeah good luck with all that

But are you Canadian or American? The “threat to annex Canada” hysteria being a sticking point for you makes me wonder
 
gentel said:
As a prog/liberal (but not a TikTok leftist) that Starbucks boycott was truly stupid asf, Starbucks had absolutely nothing to do with Israel. Not a single store in the country, no donating stuff to the IDF, nothing
Click to expand...
Yeah, this stuff tends to be counterintuitive. I remember when BLM was big, a bunch of people were posting black squares in solidarity and it quite literally changed the dynamics of nothing. If anything, it probably swayed indifferent people the other way.
 
