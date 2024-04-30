“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The child’s family are being supported firstly by my local officers and now with some specialist officers.”

He commended the “incredible bravery” of emergency service workers who rushed to the scene.

“He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away,”

“The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city – running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”



Man arrested after attack near Hainault tube station which left four others, including two police officers, injuredAn attack by a man armed with a sword has left a 13-year-old boy dead and four others injured in east London, including two police officers who sustained serious wounds.The Metropolitan police said the man, 36, had been arrested after they were called “to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house” in Thurlow Gardens, near Hainault underground station, shortly before 7am on Tuesday.The man is believed to have then stabbed people during an incident lasting about 20 minutes in and around the tube station.The Metropolitan police said the suspect was arrested after being Tasered, 22 minutes after the first 999 emergency call.Residents said they were woken by screams and shouts and a number of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.The Guardian understands police are investigating whether the suspect has a history of mental ill health.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said: “The events of this morning are truly horrific. I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling.”Bell confirmed the boy died as a result of his injuries: “It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.Bell said the injuries suffered by two police officers were “significant” and would require surgery but were not life threatening. Bell said two of the three members of the public injured were still in hospital.After an assessment by specialist officers, the Met said it did not believe the incident was terrorism-related and believed the suspect acted alone.Mobile phone footage of the incident showed a casually dressed man with a long knife, resembling a sword.The incident happened during morning rush hour and Hainault underground station was closed.Police said they believed a vehicle was driven into a house. This was then followed by a man carrying out a series of marauding attacks with a sword, with victims selected seemingly at random.In one street, Laing Close, a black van was visible with its front window damaged and back doors open.One resident, from Laing Close, said she saw a man standing outside her home next to a body and brandishing a sword in front of two unarmed police officers and an ambulance.she said. “He was shouting at the police: ‘Do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance.“We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house.”Another witness said he heard shrieking before seeing a man dressed in yellow jumping over some fences at about 7am.“I heard shouting, I heard shrieking – I thought: ‘Who would be shrieking at this time in the morning?’ The shrieking sounded like the police – you know when they are ordering someone to stop or to get on their knees or something – it was like that. It was like: ‘Stop where you are, put that down, put that down’ – that kind of thing.“I looked out the back window because the noise was coming from back there, I saw a bloke dressed in yellow jumping over some fences … then he went down an alley like he was going back on to the street again.“I saw a policeman and policewoman – normal coppers with the short-sleeved shirts – who chased after him and they were shouting for him to put it down.”The incident came 48 hours before voting begins in London’s mayoral election in which crime is a key issue.Bell said: “I know the families of those involved, the local and wider community and many across London will want to know why this terrible incident occurred.“And it’s our job to find that out and we will. I’m committed to providing those answers when we can and I would ask for some patience while this important work is carried out.”The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I’d like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene. Such violence has no place on our streets.”The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am absolutely devastated by the news from Hainault this morning. I remain in constant contact with the commissioner. A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area.