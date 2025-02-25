  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Boxing trainer rejects mma gloves for punching - thats why there are no deaths!!

Intermission

Intermission

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,503
Reaction score
901
He does not want to punch in these gloves, and forget jabbing.

This is why no mma fights lead to deaths, they cant punch as hard with those gloves

 
MMA gloves are a good thing, you are forced to rely on parrying more and use a lot more of mobility instead of using the high // guard. It's also more realistic for the streets.
 
Ara tech said:
MMA gloves are a good thing, you are forced to rely on parrying more and use a lot more of mobility instead of using the high // guard. It's also more realistic for the streets.
Click to expand...
The high guard actually works well in MMA still (for striking, you give up your hips).
The way you high guard just needs to change. Guys like Chito, Justin and DDP all rely mainly on a high guard for punch defense. Basically you must engage your shoulders to cover your "gaps" in your guard due to the smaller glove sizes.




This is not to say relying on a high guard doesn't have its negatives. All fighters I listed above take alot of damage but so do Dutch/Mexican style Kickboxers and Boxers. High guard has always been a tough guy style.

In K-1 and some thai orgs they use 6 oz boxing gloves. Basically little gloves you can hit insanely hard with. Pretty fucked up.
 
So less padding = less injuries??

Got it! Somebody call the NFL!!
 
Ara tech said:
MMA gloves are a good thing, you are forced to rely on parrying more and use a lot more of mobility instead of using the high // guard. It's also more realistic for the streets.
Click to expand...
MMA/UFC is not a realistic comparison to fighting on the street PERIOD.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
The high guard actually works well in MMA still (for striking, you give up your hips).
The way you high guard just needs to change. Guys like Chito, Justin and DDP all rely mainly on a high guard for punch defense. Basically you must engage your shoulders to cover your "gaps" in your guard due to the smaller glove sizes.




This is not to say relying on a high guard doesn't have its negatives. All fighters I listed above take alot of damage but so do Dutch/Mexican style Kickboxers and Boxers. High guard has always been a tough guy style.

In K-1 and some thai orgs they use 6 oz boxing gloves. Basically little gloves you can hit insanely hard with. Pretty fucked up.
Click to expand...


I didn't used to believe in the high guard for MMA. . . . until Shogun's career happened. He would stand for minutes at a time in high guard, and I always assumed he was going to get tagged and dropped. . . nope. He would endure, weather the storm, and get back in it.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
I didn't used to believe in the high guard for MMA. . . . until Shogun's career happened. He would stand for minutes at a time in high guard, and I always assumed he was going to get tagged and dropped. . . nope. He would endure, weather the storm, and get back in it.
Click to expand...
Yan had this to say in regards to the high guard in MMA gloves.

Screenshot_20231017_114230_YouTube.jpg

Screenshot_20231017_114243_YouTube.jpg

Screenshot_20231017_114251_YouTube.jpg


A good active high guard is something that most strikers should have IMO. Its not perfect but helps you defend shots you wouldn't normally see coming.
 
I'd be in agreement if not for the fact that mma fighters are getting their hands wrapped just like boxers. Maybe they cannot sit down as much on punches because of the takedown threat but they're still punching damn hard.

Wrapped hand + small gloves = bricks on your hands.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
The high guard actually works well in MMA still (for striking, you give up your hips).
The way you high guard just needs to change. Guys like Chito, Justin and DDP all rely mainly on a high guard for punch defense. Basically you must engage your shoulders to cover your "gaps" in your guard due to the smaller glove sizes.
Click to expand...
The high // guard can be used of course, but it has more cons than pros I prefer the long guard but I guess it's depends on the fighter dna, small or long arms. But in both case you will have to block hooks with your forearms instead of the gloves, that's the first difference I noticed between boxing and MMA.

The cons of the high // guard are :

First in an offensive way, you have no uppercut, if you want to throw a rear uppercut, you will need a lot more time to do it because you need to bring your rear arm down first. You are limited offensively.
Two, the opponent can frame with his forearm on your two forearms, he contains you, and thus contained your offensive capabilities are weakened, and he can push you with that same forearm and forcing you to reset with his lead forearm.
Three, harder to gets underhooks who are high percentage takedown defense, like you said you will need to rely on late stage defenses for defending double legs for instance, but there are many ways to scramble, and you can hips bump to regain space and digging underhook,so it's not really a problem, the risk is the opponent going for your back to the rear clinch.

The main reason why I don't recommand the high guard, is because of elbow vulnerability. A straight elbow to the face with both the rear hand or the lead hand could knock you out or make you bleed with a cut

I've seen dozen of KO in Muay-Thai from it. Just bring the palm of your lead hand or rear hand on your ear like if you were holding a phone, and place it in the middle space between the two // forearms of your opponent if he using a high // guard.

The // Guard is almost never used in Muay-Thai because of that.

And if you add handtrap, in orthodox against orthodox, you can hand trap the opponent lead hand with the palm of your lead hand, removing it and throwing a rear hook for example.

Without doubt, many years left me with the answer that there is no perfect defense but rather the blending of many and pros and cons come together by being the two faces of the same coin.

The wisest would be to never be passive when using the // guard, in other world a punching bag. I know about Chito using it, but to me a good example of someone who had success with it would be Petr Yan.



Using the // guard while moving backward or while taking an L step and thus moving away from the power side is legit.
Or while crounching and ducking under a punch, there are interesting and high percentage safe possibilities.

It has it's place in modern MMA and modern combat sport. But there are others alternatives.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,122
Messages
56,945,175
Members
175,470
Latest member
vasjanos0708

Share this page

Back
Top