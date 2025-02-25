KID Yamamoto said: The high guard actually works well in MMA still (for striking, you give up your hips).

The way you high guard just needs to change. Guys like Chito, Justin and DDP all rely mainly on a high guard for punch defense. Basically you must engage your shoulders to cover your "gaps" in your guard due to the smaller glove sizes.

The high // guard can be used of course, but it has more cons than pros I prefer the long guard but I guess it's depends on the fighter dna, small or long arms. But in both case you will have to block hooks with your forearms instead of the gloves, that's the first difference I noticed between boxing and MMA.The cons of the high // guard are :First in an offensive way, you have no uppercut, if you want to throw a rear uppercut, you will need a lot more time to do it because you need to bring your rear arm down first. You are limited offensively.Two, the opponent can frame with his forearm on your two forearms, he contains you, and thus contained your offensive capabilities are weakened, and he can push you with that same forearm and forcing you to reset with his lead forearm.Three, harder to gets underhooks who are high percentage takedown defense, like you said you will need to rely on late stage defenses for defending double legs for instance, but there are many ways to scramble, and you can hips bump to regain space and digging underhook,so it's not really a problem, the risk is the opponent going for your back to the rear clinch.The main reason why I don't recommand the high guard, is because of elbow vulnerability. A straight elbow to the face with both the rear hand or the lead hand could knock you out or make you bleed with a cutI've seen dozen of KO in Muay-Thai from it. Just bring the palm of your lead hand or rear hand on your ear like if you were holding a phone, and place it in the middle space between the two // forearms of your opponent if he using a high // guard.The // Guard is almost never used in Muay-Thai because of that.And if you add handtrap, in orthodox against orthodox, you can hand trap the opponent lead hand with the palm of your lead hand, removing it and throwing a rear hook for example.Without doubt, many years left me with the answer that there is no perfect defense but rather the blending of many and pros and cons come together by being the two faces of the same coin.The wisest would be to never be passive when using the // guard, in other world a punching bag. I know about Chito using it, but to me a good example of someone who had success with it would be Petr Yan.Using the // guard while moving backward or while taking an L step and thus moving away from the power side is legit.Or while crounching and ducking under a punch, there are interesting and high percentage safe possibilities.It has it's place in modern MMA and modern combat sport. But there are others alternatives.