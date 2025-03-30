Boxing today

T

TMSherMMA

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 18, 2025
Messages
3
Reaction score
2
cant let me dispute today on Tapology, today in boxing my family had like defense on the brian norman fight vs Derrick Cuevas fight, and boxing was cut off on tv, then when i check a website it was more well into the event than the tv would be, so like hiding upsets maybe. they kept the downstairs tv on history channel like until the website finally said norman by tko3 when the cutoff seemed longer than 3 rounds, if you see this dispute normans win on cuevas, for Cuevas as winner, i might be able to see if he lost because there is lots of time left in Boxing on ESPN.
 
Yeah, Norman got rocked in round 1 but put it on him after that. Sorry you lost coverage..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,449
Messages
57,098,216
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top