biscuitsbrah
Intergender World Champion
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2013
- Messages
- 17,150
- Reaction score
- 15,175
Here’s some recent sparring. I have a fight this Saturday so I’m excited. Just starting going back to the boxing gym this month, since the coach asked me if I wanted to fight. It’s only been coming together this past week or so lol
Working on being less stiff, more feints, and better head movement.
This one the first round is whatever. The 2nd and 3rd round with a new opponent is where it heats up a little more
Working on being less stiff, more feints, and better head movement.
This one the first round is whatever. The 2nd and 3rd round with a new opponent is where it heats up a little more
Last edited: