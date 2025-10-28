Sparring Boxing sparring video

biscuitsbrah
Here’s some recent sparring. I have a fight this Saturday so I’m excited. Just starting going back to the boxing gym this month, since the coach asked me if I wanted to fight. It’s only been coming together this past week or so lol

Working on being less stiff, more feints, and better head movement.




This one the first round is whatever. The 2nd and 3rd round with a new opponent is where it heats up a little more
 
Here’s last week. Even though I did well you can see how stiff I was
 
