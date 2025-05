Initially, the Australian title contender suffered a serious cut over the left eye during what was supposed to be his final sparring session before a Christmas Eve bout against the Japanese star.



Despite getting the fight delayed, Goodman then reopened the cut during what was going to be his sole contact session of the second preparation.



The Aussie stressed that while he has now come to terms, mentally, with what was a “freakish” situation, he is still well aware of the scarring that remains over the eye.