Krixes
The Undefeated Gaul
@Steel
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2017
- Messages
- 32,680
- Reaction score
- 53,997
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Boxing: Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa -- 3:30pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.
This is gonna be a banger
this is
this guy
Headed to play some Texas Hold 'em followed by a few rounds of stake the MILF to the ground, but I think I'm going to cash on this fight. Thanks again for opening it, Krixes. You're alright by me. I never understood why helax constantly bad-mouths you.
Great job What a hit!!!
Great job What a hit!!!
I guess Figueroa didn't want to risk
narrowly losing a decision
Accurate. @PHATV knew what was going on
And now Nick Ball has to deal with recovering from getting stopped by this guy: