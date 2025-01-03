Media Boxing legend considers Conor Mcgregor in the same light as Muhammad Ali, even despite recent civil lawsuit

www.givemesport.com

Conor McGregor compared to Muhammad Ali by Mike Tyson's ex boxing coach

🗣️ "Conor is up there at that level." ‼️
Do you agree? Did Conor Mcgregor do for MMA what Muhammad Ali did for boxing?

“"As a pioneer, Ali brought paydays to another level. So did Conor. And Ali was one of the greatest promoters – if not the greatest – in sports of all time, and Conor is up there at that level."

“You know, [Mcgregor]’s been a pioneer in his sport. If this marks the end of him being that fighter in that world, with all the controversy and everything else, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was once a great fighter and will continue to be one of the great promoters.”

 
I consider Conor in the same light as P Diddy

Ali was actually one of the best ever in his sport and did great things for the world

Conor is not even a top 75 MMA fighter and a terrible person

The only way they are remotely comparable is in fame, which Mike is talking about, not your clickbait title
 
Clickbait videos and ancient footage of Conor.

Same I said still applies.
 
Something about bow tie wearing and being weirdos...

8bb7d0f525a1f4ba539c38270b9e876d.jpg
 
God damn your threads suck! nowhere in the OP does it even say who the Clown is saying this dumb shit.
 
The difference is that Ali did it for his people, Mc Gregor did it for himself
 
