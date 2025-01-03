Conor McGregor compared to Muhammad Ali by Mike Tyson's ex boxing coach 🗣️ "Conor is up there at that level." ‼️

Do you agree? Did Conor Mcgregor do for MMA what Muhammad Ali did for boxing?“"As a pioneer, Ali brought paydays to another level. So did Conor. And Ali was one of the greatest promoters – if not the greatest – in sports of all time, and Conor is up there at that level."“You know, [Mcgregor]’s been a pioneer in his sport. If this marks the end of him being that fighter in that world, with all the controversy and everything else, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was once a great fighter and will continue to be one of the great promoters.”