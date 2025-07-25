  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Boxing Boxing: Hassan Ishaq vs Brandon Gallardo Vargas + More 11:30am ET

Some side notes about a few of these prospects..

-Frankie Wood is a lanky southpaw that trains everyday with Sam Noakes. He's a technical boxer but not a puncher. He moves well for being so young.

-Hassan has a bunch of hype, and he is making his pro debut. He's got seriously fast hands, and feet. He does keep hands down a lot.

-Taylor Bevan is actually a Matchroom fighter but wanted to fight in his hometown so Queensberry let him bang. He's a very talented, strong kid. Not the fastest but gets her done most of the time.

-Mason Payne's best attribute is being athletic. He's a solid boxer but nothing jumps off the page. He does everything well but nothing great.
 
Write up go me going


😆
 
Let's go Hassan.




IMG-1083.jpg


