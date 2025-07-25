Some side notes about a few of these prospects..
-Frankie Wood is a lanky southpaw that trains everyday with Sam Noakes. He's a technical boxer but not a puncher. He moves well for being so young.
-Hassan has a bunch of hype, and he is making his pro debut. He's got seriously fast hands, and feet. He does keep hands down a lot.
-Taylor Bevan is actually a Matchroom fighter but wanted to fight in his hometown so Queensberry let him bang. He's a very talented, strong kid. Not the fastest but gets her done most of the time.
-Mason Payne's best attribute is being athletic. He's a solid boxer but nothing jumps off the page. He does everything well but nothing great.