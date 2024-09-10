Boxing Guard

Was sparring today and one of the fighters told me to hold my right hand in front of my face to catch the jabs. I guess the hope is you can move it fast if blocking a long left hook. It seemed to work as I got hit a lot less from jabs. However it was easy sparring so not sure how that works in a fight. Seems it would make it difficult to throw a right hand. My instructor who was a pro fighter has not taught me that way. However in watching famous pro fights I see some fighters doing it. Especially if ducking and weaving. I plan to ask my instructor but curious of the views from this forum. Is there a time you use this defense and times you do not (long range only, I know that mid and close range would not work)? Thanks in advance for all replies.