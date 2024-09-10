Boxing Guard

W

WDSTK

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 26, 2009
Messages
116
Reaction score
70
Was sparring today and one of the fighters told me to hold my right hand in front of my face to catch the jabs. I guess the hope is you can move it fast if blocking a long left hook. It seemed to work as I got hit a lot less from jabs. However it was easy sparring so not sure how that works in a fight. Seems it would make it difficult to throw a right hand. My instructor who was a pro fighter has not taught me that way. However in watching famous pro fights I see some fighters doing it. Especially if ducking and weaving. I plan to ask my instructor but curious of the views from this forum. Is there a time you use this defense and times you do not (long range only, I know that mid and close range would not work)? Thanks in advance for all replies.
 
It depends on if I’m prioritizing their jab or hook. If the opponent has a good left hook and it’s giving me trouble then I’ll keep my right hand on the right side of my head to be ready for it. If they’ve got a jab that I can’t seem to time or catch then I’ll park my hand under my chin so it’s ready.
 
You dont need to carry the hand there. Just close enough to make a minor quick catch movement. This way you can make an equally quick block motion to defend hooks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,193
Messages
56,180,876
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top