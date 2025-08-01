  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Boxing: Gael Cabrera vs Richard Reyes Diaz -- + More 7:00pm ET, 8-2

Krixes

Krixes

The Undefeated Gaul
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2017
Messages
30,896
Reaction score
50,020
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Boxing: Gael Cabrera vs Richard Reyes Diaz -- + More 3:00pm ET, 8-2. Please add to the discussion here.

These are two of the early prelim fights. I'm not sure they're gonna be watchable yet. Also not sure they're actually still happening. Gael and Mehki's opponents weren't at the official weigh ins. I'll cancel if they don't happen.
 
Last edited:
ChatGPT said they will be showing these fights on DAZN. I guess we will see..
 
