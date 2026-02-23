Boxing fans in a nutshell

PrideNverDies said:
Those match ups are garbage to me. That's actually trash I refuse to watch. It's called standards
Click to expand...

Right now the entire MMA World is making videos about how they should re-introduce steroids so the Heavyweight division can live again. The UFC is phoning in PPV's featuring politically-charged retards and is otherwise fully corporatized, and Dana White couldnt give a sh*t less and is over in boxing signing Andy F*ckin Ruiz to a contract. Lol
 
I like the National Geographic vibes of these HW UFC fights, though, but I've always been into watching large sea mammals mate for some reason.

Sinister said:
Right now the entire MMA World is making videos about how they should re-introduce steroids so the Heavyweight division can live again. The UFC is phoning in PPV's featuring politically-charged retards and is otherwise fully corporatized, and Dana White couldnt give a sh*t less and is over in boxing signing Andy F*ckin Ruiz to a contract. Lol
Click to expand...
 
MMA is at a low point these days. Practically every advantage and positive aspect it once had over boxing has been stripped away bit by bit as the sport grew and greedy corporate suits squeezed the life out of it.

Boxing is obviously long past its peak too, but its an overall higher talent level sport and its HW division has been much better for close to a decade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,067
Messages
58,480,230
Members
176,050
Latest member
giorgevichi

Share this page

Back
Top