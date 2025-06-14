News Boxing fans — You can now also watch GLORY Kickboxing on DAZN

Who wins?

  • Rico Verhoeven

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Artem Vakhitov

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
13,206
Reaction score
45,969
If you’ve got DAZN for Boxing, you’re already set, because GLORY Kickboxing is back this Saturday with the most stacked event in the organization’s history.

GLORY 100 goes down today on June 14, live from Rotterdam Ahoy and features FOUR world title fights, FOUR separate 4-man Heavyweight Tournaments, and 20 fights total on a single night.

The main event is a Heavyweight clash between two legends:
Rico Verhoeven — GLORY’s long-reigning king.
vs
Artem Vakhitov — The most decorated Light-Heavyweight in GLORY history, and the last man to beat UFC star Alex Pereira in Kickboxing.
Vakhitov turned down a UFC contract to make this fight happen.

You also get:
– Light-Heavyweight champ Tarik Khbabez vs Sergej Maslobojev in a grudge rematch
– Middleweight champ Donovan Wisse vs Michael Boapeah in a rematch to break Alex Pereira’s title defense record
– Featherweight champ Petch defends in a razor-thin rematch vs Miguel Trindade

And then there’s the Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament — four separate 4-man brackets, all in one night.
Names like Jamal Ben Saddik, Tariq Osaro, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Sofian Laïdouni, and Miloš Cvjetićanin are all in. The winners will qualify for a one-night, 8-man Grand Prix later this year to determine the next Heavyweight title challenger.

If you’ve ever been curious about elite Kickboxing, this is the card to watch.

GLORY 100 airs live on DAZN.
If you already have DAZN for Boxing and want to check it out:

The Prelims/Superfights will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels at 9am ET / 6am PT / 3pm CET.
The GLORY 100 main card streams live at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 6pm CET.
You can find your local broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 100

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

Now you know 👊🏽









Here’s the GLORY 100 PBP-Thread with everything you need to know about the milestone event:

BoxerMaurits

PBP Post in thread 'GLORY 100 Verhoeven vs. Vakhitov ***Sherdog Discussion*** 6/14 9AM ET (DAZN)'

1749777126382.jpeg


GLORY 100: Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov

GLORY 100 is shaping up to be the biggest event in Kickboxing history, and one of the most stacked nights on the 2025 combat sports calendar.

Live from Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday June 14, the event features FOUR world title fights, FOUR 4-man one-night Heavyweight Tournaments, and a lineup packed with the sport’s biggest names and rising stars, totaling 20 fights on one epic card.

Headlining is a true clash of legends as ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) defends his...
 
Latest posts

