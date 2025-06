GLORY 100 The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.

If you've got DAZN for Boxing, you're already set, because GLORY Kickboxing is back this Saturday with the most stacked event in the organization's history.goes down today on, live from Rotterdam Ahoy and featuresworld title fights,separate 4-man Heavyweight Tournaments, andtotal on a single night.The main event is a Heavyweight clash between two legends:Rico Verhoeven — GLORY's long-reigning king.vsArtem Vakhitov — The most decorated Light-Heavyweight in GLORY history, and the last man to beat UFC star Alex Pereira in Kickboxing.Vakhitov turned down a UFC contract to make this fight happen.You also get:– Light-Heavyweight champ Tarik Khbabez vs Sergej Maslobojev in a grudge rematch– Middleweight champ Donovan Wisse vs Michael Boapeah in a rematch to break Alex Pereira's title defense record– Featherweight champ Petch defends in a razor-thin rematch vs Miguel TrindadeAnd then there's the Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament — four separate 4-man brackets, all in one night.Names like Jamal Ben Saddik, Tariq Osaro, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Sofian Laïdouni, and Miloš Cvjetićanin are all in. The winners will qualify for a one-night, 8-man Grand Prix later this year to determine the next Heavyweight title challenger.If you've ever been curious about elite Kickboxing, this is the card to watch.GLORY 100 airs live on DAZN.If you already have DAZN for Boxing and want to check it out:The Prelims/Superfights will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels atThe GLORY 100 main card streams live atYou can find your local broadcast partner(s) below: