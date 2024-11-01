Krixes
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Boxing: DAZN Cristian Ruben Mino vs Jamaine Ortiz -- Nov. 1, 10:00pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.
Couldn't get any props on this fight but I wanted to put it up. Ortiz had the questionable loss to Teofimo. He also had that close battle with Loma, so dude has skills. Mino seems pretty average at best imo..
