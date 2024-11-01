Boxing: DAZN Cristian Ruben Mino vs Jamaine Ortiz -- Nov. 1, 10:00pm ET

Krixes

Krixes

The Undefeated Gaul
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2017
Messages
28,447
Reaction score
43,651
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Boxing: DAZN Cristian Ruben Mino vs Jamaine Ortiz -- Nov. 1, 10:00pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.

Couldn't get any props on this fight but I wanted to put it up. Ortiz had the questionable loss to Teofimo. He also had that close battle with Loma, so dude has skills. Mino seems pretty average at best imo..
 
Krixes said:
Mino seems pretty average at best
Click to expand...

And recently seems to like getting stopped in R1 🤕

🗓️

https://www.proboxingodds.com/events/2024-11-02-2129

Don't forget about Bektemir for Saturday.
Don't know why he couldn't make 168 pounds
but he needs to distract from that with a KO.

IMG-1053.jpg



KDR by RNC said:
@Krixes im free money this week 16 can league
Click to expand...

A lot of can crushing? 😯
 
