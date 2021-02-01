Boxing: 'Crime boss' Daniel Kinahan still working in the sport

https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/uk-55888592?__twitter_impression=true

Former world champion Barry McGuigan said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name.

"There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that," he said. "If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man.

"Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it's bloody dangerous."

The courts in Ireland have accepted the Kinahan Organised Crime Group is involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and gangland executions.





 
Fair play but outside of Ireland and Spain the media have ignored this for far too long. Will be interesting to see if anything new comes up. The sound of silence after will be deafening.

there is a great book on Daniel and his dad called cartel that is really worth a read
 
Boxing is a shady sport...what a SHOCKER!!!

Waiting for Wilder to latch onto this, its possibly the only excuse he hasnt used yet.
 
They got Al Capone and John Gotti but they can't get Kinahan?
 
Watching it now. Nothing you couldn’t learn by reading the Irish press or Wikipedia
 
Is anyone surprised that he's still working in the sport? I mean, I was counting on it (Kinahan's involvement is part of the reason I've been so optimistic that AJ-Fury happens next). This isn't news to me.
 
I wonder if this is the start of the BBC pulling Tyson Fury down, as he publically dissed them with the SPOTY thing. I also wouldn't want fuck all to do with a propaganda network that hid the crimes of pedos for decades. As for Kinahan everyman and his dog knows what he's about, you don't even need to delve in to boxing to do an expose on him.
 
Athenry04 said:
I wonder if this is the start of the BBC pulling Tyson Fury down, as he publically dissed them with the SPOTY thing. I also wouldn't want fuck all to do with a propaganda network that hid the crimes of pedos for decades. As for Kinahan everyman and his dog knows what he's about, you don't even need to delve in to boxing to do an expose on him.
were they ever not pulling him down? I mean the only reason they gave him the time of day after his comeback was they didn’t really have a choice
 
Kinahan has a bit of a Tony Soprano/Dana White thing going on
 
Athenry04 said:
I wonder if this is the start of the BBC pulling Tyson Fury down, as he publically dissed them with the SPOTY thing. I also wouldn't want fuck all to do with a propaganda network that hid the crimes of pedos for decades. As for Kinahan everyman and his dog knows what he's about, you don't even need to delve in to boxing to do an expose on him.
Fury was dumb enough to say Kinahan's name on camera. Without that they wouldn't have nearly as much of a story to link him with the cartel.

The point that "everyone already knows this guy is a gangster" is asinine, doesn't mean the story isn't worth talking about, and you don't even believe it. So why are you saying it?
 
lukeuidswords said:
Fury was dumb enough to say Kinahan's name on camera. Without that they wouldn't have nearly as much of a story to link him with the cartel.

The point that "everyone already knows this guy is a gangster" is asinine, doesn't mean the story isn't worth talking about, and you don't even believe it. So why are you saying it?
Don't follow you at all, why am I saying what?. Of course Kinahan is involved in boxing, what don't I believe?
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
were they ever not pulling him down? I mean the only reason they gave him the time of day after his comeback was they didn’t really have a choice
He was pretty beloved for awhile (after his comeback, not before obviously), I mean, it's clear if you follow their reporting on him, and part of that is because his story and framing him as some mental health hero was easy to sell to the public. And the British press have rarely mentioned his failed drugs tests. Fury is not some anti establishment outsider so much as he is a dumb guy who says objectively stupid stuff sometimes and hurts his PR because of that.
 
Minowafanatic said:
He was pretty beloved for awhile (after his comeback, not before obviously), I mean, it's clear if you follow their reporting on him, and part of that is because his story and framing him as some mental health hero was easy to sell to the public. And the British press have rarely mentioned his failed drugs tests. Fury is not some anti establishment outsider so much as he is a dumb guy who says objectively stupid stuff sometimes and hurts his PR because of that.
This. I think Fury has been given a lot of slack compared to other sportsmen. He's failed several drugs tests, bullied his way out of one of those, made all sorts of bigoted comments down the years but the BBC were shortlisting him for Sports Personality of the Year. I'd say he's got off pretty lightly.
 
