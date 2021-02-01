Boxing: 'Crime boss' Daniel Kinahan still working in the sport

Former world champion Barry McGuigan said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name."There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that," he said. "If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man."Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it's bloody dangerous."The courts in Ireland have accepted the Kinahan Organised Crime Group is involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and gangland executions.