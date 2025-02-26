  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Boxing: Ali Akhmedov vs Maciej Sulecki -- Feb. 28, 10:00am ET

Reminded 🥊


kazakhstan-cartoon-national-flag-ealme5snwrvdxhxl.gif




An eyepoker should not be eligible to "win" a technical decision.



Nor should an eyepoker be considered a real winner of a majority decision:



Wish Fiziev to refuse to continue if Eyepoker Gaethje gets up to his usual.
 
Krixes said:
Still haven't found any other lines...
helax said:
never
They really don't want us to make vcash from Ali via TKO 😏


5 April is markable on the calendar.

Abdullah Mason steps it up.
Takes on Cabrera whose only losses are to William Zepeda and Isaac Cruz.
What seems to be the first example of odds posted has Abdullah at -1300 🫣
Really hope the odds improve.

And that's in addition to finally getting to see Janibek again.


IMG-6703.png







Saw this while looking for fight confirmations.
@Krixes ?

 
