Boxing: Ali Akhmedov vs Maciej Sulecki -- Feb. 28, 10:00am ET

5 April is markable on the calendar.
Abdullah Mason steps it up.
Takes on Cabrera whose only losses are to William Zepeda and Isaac Cruz.
What seems to be the first example of odds posted has Abdullah at -1300
Really hope the odds improve.
Mason vs. Cabrera at Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello
And that's in addition to finally getting to see Janibek again.
Saw this while looking for fight confirmations.
