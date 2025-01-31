  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Boxing: Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets -- Feb. 1, 5:00pm ET

IMG-5604.png


Krixes said:
We had some weigh in issues...
Seems there wasn't much real difficulty for them to make weight in time.
Maybe they simply wanted to get more attention on the event 😏
 
temp-del-adam-on-01febbbbbbbb.png



TXstriker said:
TTT..
Out for the wife’s bday now,going to be IN later for this one though!
Might be technically correct, the best kind of correct, to do that
but nobody's bday, or whatever day is going to interrupt me watching Adam Azim fight on a Saturday afternoon :cool:


helax said:
I wish @AppliedScience had showed me the light :(
Me too. Even told myself to consider how much real $ to put on something like
Finish Only: Imavov. Then it drifted away from my mind.

Was distracted by routine daily life. Yawn. Did not get to watch anything until the beginning of R2 of Imavov's fight--------------that sure worked out though ha

Is MW actually going to become somewhat interesting?
DDP, Khamzat, and Imavov competing sounds good.
And maybe
the sooner Strickland gets severely busted up and relegated to gatekeeping the top 15, the better.
 
