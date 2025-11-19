Boxing Boxing: Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes -- 5:00pm ET, 11-22

🥊

This had better be a good one.
Should be: Fun times.
Aside from the trash commentary. In general and for saying ab-doo-luh
 
Good fight.
Maybe 5-3 Abdullah after R8.
🥊


Abdullah 131-91 punches landed after R8, according to data graphic on screen.
 
Krixes said:
It's an old Lexus. It's easy to work on, it's just waiting for the parts drives me crazy. I won't buy auto zone stuff...
Click to expand...
I drive a Toyota to this day. It's not like it was where a Corolla would run forever, but I'm sure you have a good horse. My brother sold his '91 Accord before asking me and I almost slapped him. That era Japanese is as tight as a nun's asshole.
 
Crazy Source said:
I drive a Toyota to this day. It's not like it was where a Corolla would run forever, but I'm sure you have a good horse. My brother sold his '91 Accord before asking me and I almost slapped him. That era Japanese is as tight as a nun's asshole.
Click to expand...
Yeah man, Japan makes the best cars for reliability.
 
Thanks for the millie and making these last games more interesting than what they would have been. Hats off for running this program and good luck with the Lexus.
 
