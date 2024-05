Krixes said: Is this other dude coming off the couch or did he have a fight scheduled? @AppliedScience Click to expand...

Doesn't seem he had a fight scheduled, but he had a quick win in November, looks in reasonable shape, and probably has been in the gym because:"Rovcanin, known for his role as the primary sparring partner for Filip Hrgovic, brings a blend of size and punching power to the ring." ^ Arslanbek doesn't want any of that to matter:'“I have same goal to any opponent, to beat him, to destroy him,” Makhmudov (18-1, 17 knockouts) told The Ring menacingly.'