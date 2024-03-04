Boxing: 3.8 1pm ET Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

Wishing to see it. Of course, as it's a matchup that has everyone's interest. But wondering about:

That fat dude is rumoring it won't happen
IMG-2550.jpg


Madrimov, two days ago, as if everything is fine
IMG-2551.jpg


:rolleyes:


IMG-2615.jpg
 
Last edited:
AppliedScience said:
Wishing to see it. Of course, as it's a matchup that has everyone's interest. But wondering about:

That fat dude is rumoring it won't happen
IMG-2550.jpg


Madrimov, two days ago, as if everything is fine
IMG-2551.jpg
Click to expand...
Ah. I saw it on tapology and bodog still. No props though. If it's cancelled I'll push.
 
So I had sneaked into the press room at the Mayweather-Canelo weigh ins. I met Rich Schaefer, who was nice. But Dan Rafael was annoyed when I asked for a photo with him. He said to wait until he was done eating. He had ordered two large pizzas for himself, no joke. Good thing I didn't want a photo with him anyway.

^Edited version of a comment found on boxingscene boxing-forums :D






So what is there to be determined from such vague information?

"Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 knockouts) was forced to wait out the results of a second MRI exam. The Ring was previously informed that the first test presented a minor abnormality, which prompted a follow-up test."

Useless, without more detail (MRI of what? What kind of abnormality?), which makes it unknown how to apply this situation to potentially profiting :oops:

Dillydilly said:
Click to expand...



Status update also was confirmed by an Uzbek source:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 3.8 5pm ET Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Replies
5
Views
295
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 3.8 3pm ET Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker
Replies
4
Views
146
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 3.8 2pm ET Nick Ball vs Rey Vargas
Replies
0
Views
80
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY) Boxing: 3.8 5pm ET Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou *Total Rounds*
Replies
3
Views
261
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
NHL: 12.9 1pm ET Coyotes @ Bruins
Replies
4
Views
207
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,131
Messages
55,192,477
Members
174,668
Latest member
bella360

Share this page

Back
Top