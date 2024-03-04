Boxing: 3.8 1pm ET Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

So I had sneaked into the press room at the Mayweather-Canelo weigh ins. I met Rich Schaefer, who was nice. But Dan Rafael was annoyed when I asked for a photo with him. He said to wait until he was done eating. He had ordered two large pizzas for himself, no joke. Good thing I didn't want a photo with him anyway.
^Edited version of a comment found on boxingscene boxing-forums
So what is there to be determined from such vague information?
"Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 knockouts) was forced to wait out the results of a second MRI exam. The Ring was previously informed that the first test presented a minor abnormality, which prompted a follow-up test."
Useless, without more detail (MRI of what? What kind of abnormality?), which makes it unknown how to apply this situation to potentially profiting
Status update also was confirmed by an Uzbek source: