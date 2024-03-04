Boxing: 3.8 1pm ET Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

So I had sneaked into the press room at the Mayweather-Canelo weigh ins. I met Rich Schaefer, who was nice. But Dan Rafael was annoyed when I asked for a photo with him. He said to wait until he was done eating. He had ordered two large pizzas for himself, no joke. Good thing I didn't want a photo with him anyway.

^Edited version of a comment found on boxingscene boxing-forums

So what is there to be determined from such vague information?"Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 knockouts) was forced to wait out the results of a second MRI exam. The Ring was previously informed that the first test presented a minor abnormality, which prompted a follow-up test."Useless, without more detail (MRI of what? What kind of abnormality?), which makes it unknown how to apply this situation to potentially profitingStatus update also was confirmed by an Uzbek source: