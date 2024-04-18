Boxer gets told he won't survive 30 seconds against Max

This is one of the funniest intros, Ocho wasn't ready to hear that cold truth, he then calls out Max for a sparring session.







Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson react to Max Holloway knocking out Justin Gaethje with seconds left in the fifth round to win the BMF title at UFC 300. They also react to Kayla Harrison defeating Holly Holm in her UFC debut and whether Amanda Nunes would unretire to fight Harrison.