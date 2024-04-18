Boxer gets told he won't survive 30 seconds against Max

AL-Tappo McSnappo

AL-Tappo McSnappo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 15, 2021
Messages
5,224
Reaction score
6,814
This is one of the funniest intros, Ocho wasn't ready to hear that cold truth, he then calls out Max for a sparring session.



Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson react to Max Holloway knocking out Justin Gaethje with seconds left in the fifth round to win the BMF title at UFC 300. They also react to Kayla Harrison defeating Holly Holm in her UFC debut and whether Amanda Nunes would unretire to fight Harrison.
 
He used to be a great boxer, I remember him, I watched 100% of his fights... He had one of the best records. <WhatIsThis>
 
Ochocinco is a former football player who came up with the brilliant idea to name himself after his jersey number. He has no boxing background. Max would whoop his ass in a boxing match.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Let's talk about UFC 300 main card odds...
2
Replies
32
Views
928
Bluntforce420
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,588
Messages
55,429,239
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top