Boxer Artur Szpilka dominates another MMA fighter... In his own world

MC Paul Barman

Challenged to fight in MMA by countless mma fans and their chorus of "A boxer doesn't have enough moxie!!" (their words)...

Artur Szpilka took them up and met their fighter in his world.

Highly decorated grappler, Errol Zimmerman, winner of countless grappling contests and forays boldly proclaimed, "I'll be the one to show the boxer that his moxie simply won't be enough to rise to the challenge!!".

Szpilka, with no training at all in grappling... aside from that which the boxing world affords, was still enough to conquer his brash mma opponent.
Prior to the fight a declaration rang out from Szpilka, "I will show that there is more than enough moxie granted in the supposed limiting confines of boxing!!".

A flustered and panicked crowd of mma supporters sternly shot back with "Nay!"

Though, despite the certainty via which the floated that "nay"... their collective mma hopes were dashed once Szpilka arrogantly took the grappler to his own area of comfort and proceed to apply what in boxing is called the "cable tie":


 
no, lets not do this, the idiots are already out of the asylum, don't be part of it
 
Dude, Errol Zimmerman is a life-long Kickboxer. That’s his bread and butter, all he knows.
This bout was basically a Kickboxer vs Boxer in MMA kind of fight, neither guy has a background in grappling. What happened is that Zimmerman knocked down Szpilka, jumped on top of him, got reversed, and then tapped out by a triangle choke, all in the first round.
 
