Bought my Twin Daughters their first car last night

Traded in my personal truck... A badass Dodge Ram and got them cute little Nissan.

I have a company vehicle, so my truck wasn't being used. And fuck me, if I'm going to pay the insane insurance on two vehicles for no reason.

They're still on their permit and getting their license soon.

I'm having a borderline mental breakdown worrying about them driving solo.
 
I feel your pain. I now have two teen daughters driving cars I bought. My house, street and driveway looks like a used car lot.

And another one learning to drive by end of year.
 
And its a RAM 1500?! You Sir, are a true needle changer just like @wlu.29 and myself.

God bless you!
 
My kid just finished Driver's Ed and we are awaiting the paperwork for him to go to the DMV. One one hand, it will be great to have another person with a driver's license in the family to help running errands. On the other hand, I'm concerned about him putzing around in a car without me saying "Yellow.....yellow....red!" and "Look to your right, cyclists come at your quickly and you don't hear them coming."
 
So, your twins will be sharing the vehicle? I've heard that twins like to spend a lot of time with each other. (Serious question, btw.)
 
Unless you work in construction, landscaping or the trades or live in rural area there's no need for a pick up truck
 
When I was a teen, I knew these twin girls and we were at a camp with limited access to showers and they said to save time they would just shower together.

I had a boner all day after hearing that.

Keep in mind this was before internet porn so dudes my age were pretty desperate.
 
Cool Dad move.

Just make sure they put their phones down when driving. That is the biggest threat to kids in the car these days;.
 
A dude in Australia is in a relationship with identical twins LOL
 
Or if you live in a kinda rural area and haul wood, hunt or just want to own a truck.
 
