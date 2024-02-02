Bought my Twin Daughters their first car last night

Scerpi
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 17,188
- Reaction score
- 27,343
Traded in my personal truck... A badass Dodge Ram and got them cute little Nissan.
I have a company vehicle, so my truck wasn't being used. And fuck me, if I'm going to pay the insane insurance on two vehicles for no reason.
They're still on their permit and getting their license soon.
I'm having a borderline mental breakdown worrying about them driving solo.
I have a company vehicle, so my truck wasn't being used. And fuck me, if I'm going to pay the insane insurance on two vehicles for no reason.
They're still on their permit and getting their license soon.
I'm having a borderline mental breakdown worrying about them driving solo.