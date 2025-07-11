Bought a versa-climber (a temu version)

Shook around so I taped it to the floor with a ton of gorilla tape, which I also did to a yoga stand in order to do dragon-flags. Gorilla tape is strong stuff.



So, as it compares to a Jacob's Ladder, its different. I feel like the Jacob's Ladder feels a bit harder during use but the versa climber makes you feel afterwards like you burned a million calories. It also seems harder, at least right now, to do the versa climber for sustained periods as compared to the Jacob's Ladder. It seems like sprinting on the versa climber again, FEELS easier but can't be sustained for as long and gets you tired quicker.



Anyway, I think its pretty awesome and I recommend by a solid, cheap variant of it. Or maybe the genuine article if you've got the money to kick around. Plus, its pretty fun unlike most cardio (for me at least).