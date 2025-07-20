  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Both Holloway and Volkanovski followed Topuria KO with solid performances

Takes away a lot from the claim that Topuria supposedly beat them washed up.

Holloway was coming off his most iconic career performance before Topuria fight and followed up with another marque fight here.

Volkanovski retained his title immediately after Topuria switched divisions.

His wins are aging really well.
 
I thought Volk looked pretty bad against Diego Lopes... way slower more gun shy..... Ortega just fought like an idiot only going for the KO and losing rounds waiting for the perfect counter... it was baffling...
 
jko1355 said:
I thought Volk looked pretty bad against Diego Lopes... way slower more gun shy..... Ortega just fought like an idiot only going for the KO and losing rounds waiting for the perfect counter... it was baffling...
Click to expand...
To be fair, Volk was also 14 months older vs Lopes.
 
Does not take a lot away, no. They definitely seem to be declining, but they are still some of the best. Let's not pretend a retiring Poirier and a somewhat still green (though hungry) Diego Lopes are great benchmarks against more clinical and seasoned guys like Max and Volk.

Max is holding himself better, but that's not really surprising, given his age and his legendary chin. He's Topuria's best win.
 
They were always bullshit claims.

Idiots were going on like Max's chin was gone and Volk was too old to even compete after Topuria beat them. Imaging being dumb enough to think this stupidity about both the clear cut #1 and actual champion of the division.

Both Max and Volk looked great against Topuria. Max looked the best anyone has against him.

The reality is those two just both got caught with shots that would have KOd them or anyone else regardless of where they were in their careers. No one is eating those nukes and surviving lol.
 
