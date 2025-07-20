Both Holloway and Volkanovski followed Topuria KO with solid performances

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack
Takes away a lot from the claim that Topuria supposedly beat them washed up.
Holloway was coming off his most iconic career performance before Topuria fight and followed up with another marque fight here.
Volkanovski retained his title immediately after Topuria switched divisions.
His wins are aging really well.
