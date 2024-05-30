Boston's woke Democrat mayor claims criminals should NOT be prosecuted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu supports a progressive agenda and is looking to decriminalize certain offenses like theft. Before her election, Wu detailed her progressive commitments in a survey.

Woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu, who has been mayor of Boston since November 2021 has long supported a progressive approach to crime but is now looking for some of the most basic offenses to be completely off-limits to prosecution.Wu has argued for charges including shoplifting and disorderly conduct to be beyond the reach of prosectors along with other serious crimes including the receiving of stolen property and even driving with a suspended license.But Wu's progressive outlook goes even further with the 39-year-old seemingly comfortable with offenders that commit 'quality of life' crimes getting off scot free.They include the breaking and entering of property, wanton and malicious destruction of property, minor's in possession of alcohol and drug possession including the distribution of marijuana and non-marijuana types.Those who commit such wanton crimes would receive little more than a slap on the wrist.The offenses are all on a 'do-not-prosecute' list that was created by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.Rollins, who later joined the Biden administration but resigned amid ethical violations, had advocated for the non-prosecution of more 'low-level' offenses.In a 2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire, from Progressive Massachusetts, a nonprofit organization that tracks and ranks how progressive elected officials, Wu was asked if she supported Rollins list.'Do you support the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's do-not-prosecute list and expanded approach to dealing with such low-level offenses? YES/ NO?' Progressive Mass asked in its survey.'Yes,' Wu responded.When Wu was asked if she supported closing the Boston Police gang database, Wu again said yes.DA Rollins enacted the policy memo identifying more than a dozen charges she said should be declined for prosecution. Those crimes included shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering with property damage, wanton and malicious destruction of property, threats, minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, possession with intent to distribute, non-marijuana drug possession.The Progressive Mass questionnaire then asked, "Do you believe that affiliation or sympathies with white supremacist organizations among officers is a problem with BPD? YES/ NO If so, what measures would you take as mayor to combat that issue?"Wu responded, "Yes I have advocated for terminating any [Boston Police Department] employees who were involved with the January 6th Capitol insurrection."She also wanted to publicize personnel files with the public relating to "use-of-force," which opponents say can potentially put officers in danger.Her views on police notwithstanding, in the past, critics said she used "Nixonian tactics" after her administration admitted to creating a list of her most vocal critics and providing it to local authorities, according to a July 2023 report.She wants to punish her critics more than people committing crimes. Why do leftists love criminals so much?