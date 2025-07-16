Boss is giving me an ultimatum for tomorrow, step down from management or be terminated. It’s my moms 60th birthday I’m sick AF can’t help do anything

Today's a bitter pill to swallow - my mom's 60th birthday, and I'm coming up empty-handed. No thoughtful gift, no surprise party, not even a decent card. Just a hollow feeling in my chest and the weight of disappointment.



The harsh reality is, I've been struggling to make ends meet. Paying her phone bill and mine was a stretch, but it had to be done. I wanted to get her something special, something that'd make her feel loved and appreciated, but my wallet's been drained dry.



Things took a turn for the worse this weekend when I fell ill. I lost precious hours that could've been spent working, earning money that could've gone towards a gift. My boss isn't exactly thrilled about my absence, and let's just say my management position isn't looking too secure anymore. I might be trading in my managerial hat for a more... let's say, "entry-level" role.



As I look around at the empty space where a gift should be, I'm filled with regret. I feel like I've let my mom down, and the worst part is, I don't see a way out of this rut anytime soon.



If this was 10 years ago…or heck if I was 10 years younger I swear I would just go find a fight right now, and just grapple the whole time. Now I’m too small, slow, a now former vapist in recovery, and haven’t brushed up on my jiu jitsu since NAGA 2017… If I could somehow yank my skills from 12-15 years ago in particular I’m not even kidding or trying to be boastful when I say that with social media the way it is now…I could have made it as a fighter or at least be employed somewhere in the fight world…which I have been in the past but…



It’s too late now, I’m 5’3, 145lbs was the max I’d have been able to compete at and I simply am not as tough as I once was. 17 year old me was so sharp and happy for battle whereas 32 year old me gets overwhelmed by his teenage self, the only advantage today being physical strength and the ability to be content with mediocrity and feeling like I just failed my mom

Myself

My coach

My dad

My boss

And also allowed…thousands of hours of rolling around on the floor and slinging bones with pillows strapped to them at my training partners to essentially go to waste.

Dated a girl at that gym, she cheated on me, got pregnant by the guy, and also her father was the Schools wrestling coach

So it was too awkward and I quit.

Apparently she did take a Muay Thai fight and lost…two weeks before finding out she was pregnant.

But yeah guys excuse the rant I don’t really talk about any of this with anyone ever