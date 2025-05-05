Media Bo's physique looks kinda sh*tty for mw

Bo reminds me of Ben Askren in some ways. He looked tiny and deflated against RDR. Should he move down a weight class?
 
Kwic said:
True. At least he LOOKS natty.
Fair enough.
I might be biased but my assumption for very succesful American wrestler is they've all been on something. Too many tales of widespread and tolerated steroid use.
EDIT: not only for the yanks of course don't come at me with guns
 
Here’s a quick question I have.

Did Bo take the fight on short notice? He looked like he gassed in the fight. Or was it just from the body shots?
 
ajccoming said:
Here’s a quick question I have.

Did Bo take the fight on short notice? He looked like he gassed in the fight. Or was it just from the body shots?
Body shots + panicing from the pressure RDR was putting on.
 
Probably just his genetics, though physique aside, he does look small for 185.
 
NoSmilez said:
This gen of wrestlers don't cut a lot of weight. NCAA has mandatory weight management program. They walk closer to what they wrestle at. They are only allowed to lose 1.5 percent of their bodyweight per week. https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncaa.org/documents/2021/1/18/Wrestling_20Weight_20Management_web.pdf

Bo probably screwed himself. He got up to 222 and had to cut to 185. He had to lose around 30 lbs. Give or take he was wearing 5lbs of clothing,
Yeah... I was about to post that he has been bitching about the weight cut for this fight.
 
He's just average. Nothing special.

He's not going to be the american version of Khamzat. Probably closer to a MW Ed Ruth
 
After seeing how small Bo looked on Saturday, I'd like to see RDR vs that stout little black fella that Bo fought two fights ago
 
His body and game look like someone who thinks they are going to walk in a fight and doninate.
 
ajccoming said:
Here’s a quick question I have.

Did Bo take the fight on short notice? He looked like he gassed in the fight. Or was it just from the body shots?
He got outgrappled in round 1 then ate a buffet of body shots in round 2.

It didn't look like he was gassed to me, it looked like either his liver or his ribs couldn't take anymore damage.

He was borderline out on his feet and desperately covering his liver while trying to run away before the final knee even landed.
 
I knew he wasn't gonna do to much either. He's undersized and not that strong or athletic. That's not really gonna cut it for a wrestling base guy. If you look at most wrestlers they are usually big and or strong for the weight. Maybe if he was lucky enough to be blessed with one punch to power but it doesn't look like he has it
 
