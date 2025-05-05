At least you can tell he is natty.
True. At least he LOOKS natty.Yeah, never in history have we seen scrawny or fat steroid users.
Body shotsHere’s a quick question I have.
Did Bo take the fight on short notice? He looked like he gassed in the fight. Or was it just from the body shots?
Body shots + panicing from the pressure RDR was putting on.Here’s a quick question I have.
This gen of wrestlers don't cut a lot of weight. NCAA has mandatory weight management program. They walk closer to what they wrestle at. They are only allowed to lose 1.5 percent of their bodyweight per week. https://s3.amazonaws.com/ncaa.org/documents/2021/1/18/Wrestling_20Weight_20Management_web.pdf
Bo probably screwed himself. He got up to 222 and had to cut to 185. He had to lose around 30 lbs. Give or take he was wearing 5lbs of clothing,
