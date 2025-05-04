Bo's hype was built entirely on his wrestling accolades on paper

JustBleed69
Bo has never actually looked overly impressive & his hype was not built on the actual performances, but built on his credentials. It's like being book smart vs common sense smart as they say, what's on the paper doesn't always play out that way in reality.
RDR was the first guy to not respect Bo's striking or takedown threat & Bo completely fell apart. The fight vs Brundage exposed some potential cracks in Bo's game, but the fight vs Paul Craig completely exposed them to anyone with a good eye.
This is the first "bold pick" I've gotten right in quite a while & it feels good to be vindicated for once lol.
