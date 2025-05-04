Bo's hype was built entirely on his wrestling accolades on paper

Bo has never actually looked overly impressive & his hype was not built on the actual performances, but built on his credentials. It's like being book smart vs common sense smart as they say, what's on the paper doesn't always play out that way in reality.

RDR was the first guy to not respect Bo's striking or takedown threat & Bo completely fell apart. The fight vs Brundage exposed some potential cracks in Bo's game, but the fight vs Paul Craig completely exposed them to anyone with a good eye.

This is the first "bold pick" I've gotten right in quite a while & it feels good to be vindicated for once lol.
 
He had a bunch of 1st round finishes and even his other fight you could chalk it up to a bad night. I wouldn't say it's foolish. Guess we should've believed the guy when he said he wants to take it slow.
 
Tweak896 said:
He had a bunch of 1st round finishes and even his other fight you could chalk it up to a bad night. I wouldn't say it's foolish. Guess we should've believed the guy when he said he wants to take it slow.
Yeah, but man those guys he had first found finishes over were such clearly not top 15 caliber guys (to put it nicely).
He should definitely take a huge step back and take it slower, RDR is no joke.
 
Bo is a great amateur wrestler. That is undeniable. Still, we've seen countless times where top tier wrestling resumes don't translate to MMA with it's multiple disciplines, and some of those guys don't have that extra gear to handle adversity or absorb damage.

RDR has been fighting for a long time. While he may not be elite, he is an excellent submission fighter who has dealt with adversity and been hurt in a fight. It isn't an easy fight for Bo on paper, even more so when you realize he's been taking long swaths of time off and his training may not be the most important thing to him. He should have been fighting more often and against guys on his level. The notoriety of his collegiate career and his social media presence wouldn't allow it.

Bo was hurt. That knee was brutal, but he was beginning to shut down before it. Is he a front runner? Maybe. Will he learn from this? No idea. The only thing I'm certain of is that he's going to eat a lot of crow after this. Hopefully it pushes him to try some wrong in his approach. Time will tell.
 
Bo showed he’s a front runner and will quit if pushed. This loss will be good for him in the long run
 
years from now, people will realize how good RDR is. theyve slept on him the whole time in ONE, because its ONE. but look, legit fighters histsorically always from other orgs first. this is no different. RDR is the real deal, bo needs way more time.
 
JustBleed69 said:
Yeah, but man those guys he had first found finishes over were such clearly not top 15 caliber guys (to put it nicely).
He should definitely take a huge step back and take it slower, RDR is no joke.
Well he only had so many fights, he's clearly above the bottom ranked guys because it looked like can smashing. I'm just saying it's not so obvious. RDR might be a top 5 guy now and the loss isn't bad in the future.
 
Taking LyingHearts throne like a true pfp on paper should.
 
