Bo's hype was built entirely on his wrestling accolades on paper

Bo is a great amateur wrestler. That is undeniable. Still, we've seen countless times where top tier wrestling resumes don't translate to MMA with it's multiple disciplines, and some of those guys don't have that extra gear to handle adversity or absorb damage.



RDR has been fighting for a long time. While he may not be elite, he is an excellent submission fighter who has dealt with adversity and been hurt in a fight. It isn't an easy fight for Bo on paper, even more so when you realize he's been taking long swaths of time off and his training may not be the most important thing to him. He should have been fighting more often and against guys on his level. The notoriety of his collegiate career and his social media presence wouldn't allow it.



Bo was hurt. That knee was brutal, but he was beginning to shut down before it. Is he a front runner? Maybe. Will he learn from this? No idea. The only thing I'm certain of is that he's going to eat a lot of crow after this. Hopefully it pushes him to try some wrong in his approach. Time will tell.