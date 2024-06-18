Borz tickets

Preston broadus
I'm starting to think that nate would have beat the gourmet chenchen.
Borz takes nate down and nate gets smashed to a bloody pulp(as usual) but he survives. Round 2 borz takes him down again and mid way through nate gets back up. Khamzat is gassed nate hits him with a 1-2 khamzat panic wrestles gets mounted gives up his back and nate chokes him out.
I'm not surprised motherfuckers.
