Borz tickets

Preston broadus

Preston broadus

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 24, 2023
Messages
180
Reaction score
311
I'm starting to think that nate would have beat the gourmet chenchen.

Borz takes nate down and nate gets smashed to a bloody pulp(as usual) but he survives. Round 2 borz takes him down again and mid way through nate gets back up. Khamzat is gassed nate hits him with a 1-2 khamzat panic wrestles gets mounted gives up his back and nate chokes him out.

I'm not surprised motherfuckers.
 
4e80f2fdb651c52f82b36e56eb829844.gif
 
Nate gets beaten to a pulp...tags teams Nick, he comes in gets beaten to pulp, tags team Hazbulla...and then Khamzat gets finished within 10 seconds.
 
It would be interesting to see diaz finished on the mat by tko or sub it's kinda unseen.

Thats why I always said Nate vs Khabib would be interesting because i really do not feel khabib can finish him. Only hold him down, because defensively, nate and nick are both very very good on the ground and I cannot recall ever seeing either of them in danger of being submitted.
 
Sure. If you remove being on the ground completely from the equation. There's absolutely zero reason for me to believe Nate Diaz would be able to survive on the ground with Khamzat at any point in his career. Nate has been controlled by numerous wrestlers with ease.
 
Khamzat is a 1 round fighter :)

In a 5 round war Nate might drown him :)
 
Nate would middle finger Khamshaft into a living death
 
