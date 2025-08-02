  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Borralho responds to Imavov's comments on him being 'unintelligent' and always behind

As you already know, Nassourdine Imavov had accepted to be the back-up fighter for DDP vs Chimaev at UFC 319. Then backed out from it when signing
to fight in a main event with Caio Borralho three weeks later in Paris, France.

The UFC later reached out to his opponent Caio to ask if he'd instead be willing to cut weight twice in three weeks' time and fly between the US and France.
And the Brazilian fighter surprisingly took up on the offer, boasting about it online shortly after.

Imavov was quick to dismiss Caio's decision on social media, labelling him as unintelligent to go the Tony Ferguson-route of "needing to prove professional".

“Backup? [LAUGHS!] Caio good only to take my leftovers, you’ll always come after, you’ll always stay behind me. It’s your destiny!” he concluded on X.

Now, Caio is in turn lashing out at the comments in his recent response:

"How can France support a man who refuses to take risks and represent a nation from which he only benefits? He refused to take risks and fight for you,
and you still feel represented by him?"

“Or he was just afraid to possibly fight Chimaev after he got his ass beat up when they trained together??? I heard it was a floor moping. Dude, 10 submissions in 5min.”

"It would be ungrateful to watch the belt go by and do nothing. I'm ready to be champion, that's why I accepted. I won't use that weight cut as an excuse, the UFC knows."
 
