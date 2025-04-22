Media Borralho breaks the news of DDP out for 7 months, possibly broke his shin

With champion Dricus du Plessis rumored to be injured, the potential IFW main event replacement Caio Borralho has come up with a new update on the South African, through people he's been in contact with around the champ’s circle. While not definitely sure of the details, he states it’s "pretty serious.”

“I heard from another source a little closer to Dricus’ camp that it was an injury that seems to be pretty serious, like a broken shin when training low kicks. I don’t know for sure, something like that...” the Brazilian contender recently stated during an interview with ‘Ag. Fight’.

“He’ll be out for about seven months, and that would make it easier for the UFC to put an interim title on the line. So, we're waiting for that UFC decision. This fight will only happen if it’s for the interim belt,” Caio Borralho added.
 
The MW has a curse of broken shins

mrwh8mzz5dv61.jpg
 
We simply can't have good things in this sport anymore

The #1 most exciting matchup between two guys in their prime during an era of nothing but mediocre fights scheduled......AAAAAAAAAAAND IT'S GONE

Really hope it's not that serious and that it's nothing that will hurt DDP's career.
 
Can’t wait when all the contenders are matched against each other and the international fight week is over, Dricus announces that he is ready and willing to fight again in short. The title shot goes to Sean or Izzy, because no one else is ready. 😂
 
