



With champion Dricus du Plessis rumored to be injured, the potential IFW main event replacement Caio Borralho has come up with a new update on the South African, through people he's been in contact with around the champ’s circle. While not definitely sure of the details, he states it’s "pretty serious.”



“I heard from another source a little closer to Dricus’ camp that it was an injury that seems to be pretty serious, like a broken shin when training low kicks. I don’t know for sure, something like that...” the Brazilian contender recently stated during an interview with ‘Ag. Fight’.



“He’ll be out for about seven months, and that would make it easier for the UFC to put an interim title on the line. So, we're waiting for that UFC decision. This fight will only happen if it’s for the interim belt,” Caio Borralho added.