www.bbc.co.uk

Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting ID

The former prime minister returned later with the necessary ID and was able to vote.
www.bbc.co.uk

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from his local polling station after forgetting to bring acceptable photo ID.
As first reported by Sky News, he returned later with the necessary ID and was able to vote.
He cast his ballot in South Oxfordshire, where voters are choosing a police and crime commissioner.
New rules requiring photo ID to vote were introduced by Mr Johnson's government in the Elections Act 2022.
The change was rolled out last year, with local elections in May 2023 the first time voters needed to show ID.
According to the Electoral Commission, about 14,000 people were unable to vote in last year's local elections in England as a result of the new rules.
There are 22 acceptable forms of ID, including passports, driving licences, older or Disabled Person's bus passes and Oyster 60+ cards.
People who are registered to vote can also apply for a free document known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
The government has also said it intends to make veterans' ID cards a valid form of voter identification after some former service personnel were turned away from polling stations.
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer apologised on social media to a man who said he was not able to use his veterans' ID card to vote.
"The legislation on acceptable forms of ID came out before the veterans ID cards started coming out in January this year," he wrote.
"I will do all I can to change it before the next one."
A No 10 spokeswoman said: "It is our intention for the new Veteran Card, which was rolled out in January, to be added to the official list."
The government is consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID, which already includes armed forces identity cards.
Meanwhile, Conservative MP Tom Hunt said his dyspraxia caused him to lose his passport and he had to arrange an emergency proxy vote.
Asked about problems reported over voter ID, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said there were "bound to be, when you have millions of people voting, a small number of issues".
However, he said he thought "most voters have actually found it perfectly straightforward to vote with the necessary ID across the country".
Asked about Mr Johnson being turned away, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who served as his chief whip, told BBC Radio: "As someone who knows Boris well, I can't say it completely surprises me... I do know that he then simply went home, got some ID, went back to the polling station and voted Conservative."
The Electoral Commission said "most voters who wanted to vote were able to do so", despite voter ID requirements.
"We will now begin to collect evidence from voters, electoral administrators, partner organisations, and campaigners to understand their experiences of the elections and identify any potential obstacles to participation," a spokesman said.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt also had to arrange an 'emergency proxy vote'

This is what happens when geniuses enforce gimmicky bills aimed at blocking people from voting against them citing barely-existent voter fraud!

Well done Boris, you utter putz!!
 
Dumb son of a bitch. I always have my ID, I've had the same wallet for over 25 years.
 
Good? It said he went and got it and came back and voted. Not much point in requiring ID if the poll workers have the option of letting you vote anyway.

Lefties seem pretty damn sure that everyone who doesn't have an ID would definitely vote labour in the UK or democrat in the US.
 
Good that they take the rule seriously. In my state, VA, without an ID all you have to do is sign a paper that essentially says "I swear I'm really who I say I am!" - what a joke.
 
This isn't a serious policy or narrative.

The dude who actually drove it through instantly forgot it was even a thing, it's just that unimportant.

You know how many instances of 'personation' election fraud there were in the UK in 2022?

13.

You know how many were at a polling station, where this law now applies?

7.

You know how many of those 7 resulted in any action from the police?

0.

So therefore the total number of personation fraud charges at a polling station?

0.

Total number of personation fraud charges including postal and proxy votes across the entire UK?

2.

www.electoralcommission.org.uk

2022 electoral fraud data

Find out more about electoral fraud in 2022 and view the data
www.electoralcommission.org.uk www.electoralcommission.org.uk

Yet we 'need' this law lol

Pin this nonsense on 'the left' all you like, but there's simply no crime to answer for, it's just grandstanding nonsense that emanates exclusively from the right.
 
I always have mine... never know when I need booze to party

61DpzbmqsWL.jpg
 
You specifically said "aimed at blocking people voting against them". How do you know who they'd vote for?
 
Nobody knows how they'd vote, and I hold my hands up, neither do I.

However, the people most likely affected by this nonsense are extremely marginalized communities.

I'm happy to take the implication that because the Conservative government have taken this action, they have done so believing it won't affect their own supporters, but somebody elses.

I'll happily take the same implication across the Atlantic, too.

Any party that wants to make voting more difficult based on very little evidence of any fraud whatsoever must be doing so for reasons beyond that.

What do you think those reasons might be? I think it might be that the people affected might vote against them :)
 
Where I live they have required ID to vote for pretty much ever. Do you know how many people complain? None.
 
Cool.

No need to change the law, then.

Just like there was no need to change the law here :)

If it works, it works.
 
No ID. No vote.


Something everybody else in the word. Including many shitholes agrees with except Democrats in the United States

Boris Johnson made me lose interest in following politics in that lame ass country. What a bust.
 
