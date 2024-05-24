International Boris Johnson Poses With the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade, They were invited

Boris Johnson Poses With the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade, while urging that they are good fighters or something...

There are some videos of Boris Johnson posing and shaking hands with the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade in the British parliament.
But there are embarrassing videos of Boris Johnson posing With the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade while holding their flag.


Boris Johnson invited neo nazis to London.
What's worse Boris Johnson wants the British public to believe that they aren't Neo Nazis.
But heroes.

This brings me back to the flashes when the Canadian govt invited an SS Ukrankian division fighter to the Canadian parliament/.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793619922779779509
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793729710515503390

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793330924169400499
Boris Johnson is now aligning himself with actual Nazis
 
The entirety of the Azov Brigades are not neo-Nazis. This is Russian fan fiction. Not every national guard unit from the Azov region is or was a neo-Nazi brigade.

The Azov Brigades were militia groups from all over the Azov region and not actually one unified Neo-Nazi brigade that the Russians like the pretend they are.

There has been a deliberate attempt since 2014 to propagandize the Azov Brigades by Russia since they were responsible for stopping Russia's attempt to also steal Odessa, inflicting thousands casualties on the Russian invaders south of Mykolaiv in 2014 when they expected to just walk to Odessa.

So the anti-Azov propaganda is mostly just Russian sour grapes because they helped thwart their first invasion. The various militias in the region have since been integrated into the national guard and have been mostly deradicalized. I'm sure there are still radicals like in any military as they tend to attract extremists especially in wartime, but it's not anything like it is portrayed by Russian propagandists and their useful idiots in the West.
 
What's an acceptable level of Nazis? 1 in 10? 1 in 5?

How many nazis is your group allowed to have and still be considered 'the good guys?'
 
