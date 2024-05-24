GoldenWolf87
Boris Johnson Poses With the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade, while urging that they are good fighters or something...
There are some videos of Boris Johnson posing and shaking hands with the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade in the British parliament.
But there are embarrassing videos of Boris Johnson posing With the Ukrainian Neo Nazis Azov Brigade while holding their flag.
Boris Johnson invited neo nazis to London.
What's worse Boris Johnson wants the British public to believe that they aren't Neo Nazis.
But heroes.
This brings me back to the flashes when the Canadian govt invited an SS Ukrankian division fighter to the Canadian parliament/.
Boris Johnson is now aligning himself with actual Nazis
Boris Johnson is now aligning himself with actual Nazis
