The inclusion of Kevin Hart scares me. If he's Roland, I hope Handsome Jack shoots him in the 1st 5 mins.

borderlands-dom-1sht-rgb-1708374830603.jpg


BL2 is my favorite game ever. I'm probably going to skip the BL4 game if the writing team who made BL3 are involved.



I like Cate but she's too old to be Lilith.
 
"Tales From The Borderlands" was excellent, and showed what could be with that universe with smart writers, so I'll hold off judgement on this one.

LOL @ Cate Blanchet's air brushing on the poster, to make her look like a 30 year old Lena Headey.
 
