Social Border Patrol posts funny video deporting illegals immigrants to “Closing Time” by semisonic

I'd completely forgotten about Semisonic, what a shitty band.
 
And.. another lawsuit taxpayers will have to pay for because the Trump admin thinks the law doesn't apply to them because they beat the least popular democratic candidate of all time by 1.5%.


Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'

The band Semisonic is pushing back at the White House for using their hit song “Closing Time” over a social media post that shows a shackled deportee.
Egg smuggling has risen rapidly in the US - here's why

The average price of a dozen large white eggs soared to $8.64 (£6.17) at the beginning of March, more than quadruple the long-term average of $2 (£1.54). Here's everything you need to know about how America has been scrambling for eggs, and why.
Rise in egg smuggling

As the price of eggs increased in the US, prices remained relatively low in neighbouring Mexico, leading to an increase in efforts to smuggle them across the border.
So-called egg interceptions are up 36% nationwide, the Wall Street Journal cited US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as saying.
San Diego has had the largest spike, with an increase of 158% in comparison to last year.
The CBP warned travellers to declare all agricultural products to officers when entering the country, with the failure to do so leading to fines of up to $10,000 (£7,700).
Back in February, the theft of 100,000 eggs from a truck in Pennsylvania left police baffled.
The eggs - worth around $40,000 (£30,000) - were snatched from the back of a Pete & Gerry's Organics LLC distribution truck in Antrim Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The force said at the time the theft could be connected to rising prices, describing the crime as "definitely unique".

Easily my favourite border story of the Trump II era.
 
How long til the band cries about it and threatens to sue?
 
You can’t make this shit up lmao “you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here”
beautiful. 😍
Still many to go.
god-bless-america-donald-trump-hugging-flag-y3xcvybgs21nyukc.webp
 
