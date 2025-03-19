Egg smuggling has risen rapidly in the US - here's why The average price of a dozen large white eggs soared to $8.64 (£6.17) at the beginning of March, more than quadruple the long-term average of $2 (£1.54). Here's everything you need to know about how America has been scrambling for eggs, and why.

As the price of eggs increased in the US, prices remained relatively low in neighbouring Mexico, leading to an increase in efforts to smuggle them across the border.So-called egg interceptions are up 36% nationwide, the Wall Street Journal cited US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as saying.San Diego has had the largest spike, with an increase of 158% in comparison to last year.The CBP warned travellers to declare all agricultural products to officers when entering the country, with the failure to do so leading to fines of up to $10,000 (£7,700).Back in February, the theft of 100,000 eggs from a truck in Pennsylvania left police baffled.The eggs - worth around $40,000 (£30,000) - were snatched from the back of a Pete & Gerry's Organics LLC distribution truck in Antrim Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.The force said at the time the theft could be connected to rising prices, describing the crime as "definitely unique".---Easily my favourite border story of the Trump II era.